IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make sure you articulate your ideas clearly over the next 12 months, because one or more of them could lead to wonderful new opportunities. Also, trust what your mind tells you – and act on it. You don’t always value your insights as much as you should.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

As Mercury joins the sun in the financial area of your chart today you are advised to think carefully before embarking on a new money-making venture. That does not mean that it’s wrong but you will need a workable plan to turn your big idea into cash.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Your confidence will get a boost today as mind planet Mercury joins the sun in your sign. Any self doubts you have will dissolve and suddenly the world will seem a happier, sunnier place. It always was, only you were not looking at it in the right way.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You fear the worst for no good reason. Why is that? Now that Mercury, your ruler, is moving into the most sensitive area of your chart you need to look at your worries logically so you can see them for what they are – figments of your imagination.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Before you can get what you want you need to know what you want, so put a name to your desires and then apply yourself. For too long you have been messing about without getting serious – now you can and you must get stuck in.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Be positive today. Believe that what you are doing is right and that it will be a success. Career issues are highlighted strongly now so get out there into the world and make things happen. And make them things that you personally profit from.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You can get your point across quite easily today, but do you actually have a point? Too often in today’s world we think we have to join in the conversation because everyone else is taking part, but sometimes it’s better just to stay quiet.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Money won’t exactly fall into your lap today but you could find yourself better off if you are prepared to take a few chances. Mercury’s move into the area of your chart that governs your wealth will guide your mind in the right direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Everyone seems to have advice for you at the moment and there is no way of knowing how much of it is worth heeding. For best results you should ignore it all and follow only what your inner voice tells you. It knows all the important answers.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You need to get yourself organized and with Mercury, planet of the mind, moving into the work area of your chart today that should be easy to do. Start by refusing to get involved with anything that wastes your time on trivial matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You work so hard that you deserve a break every now and again, so go ahead and take one. Better still, take time off from your busy schedule and enjoy a mini-vacation. Yes, you can afford it, time-wise and financially. Have some fun for a change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

A friend or family member has rather a lot to say for themselves at the moment and it will quickly get on your nerves. Listen to their complaints by all means but don’t let them go on and on or you may never hear the last of their moaning.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Now that communications planet Mercury is joining the sun in the most outgoing area of your chart it will be easy for you to make friends and influence people. Say the right things to the right people in the right way and your success is assured.

