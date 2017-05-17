IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With both Jupiter and Saturn strong on your birthday this year you need to decide whether to hold on to what you know or whether to be adventurous and try something new. The choice is yours alone but make it with hope rather than with fear.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Whatever it is you are passionate about, be it a project or a belief, devote yourself to it 100 per cent. Others may say you are asking for trouble but that’s okay. You operate best when you are up against the clock or up against rivals you respect.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Don’t let criticism get you down today, and certainly don’t let it deflect you from the path you have chosen to take. Some people just have to be negative but you don’t have to listen to them – still less to what they say you should be doing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Certain things may be fated to happen but you still have control over the way you choose to react to them. Resolve to be positive today, no matter what might occur, and look for ways to turn setbacks into triumphs. They won’t be hard to find.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Respect people in positions of authority but don’t obey them without thinking. Saturn’s influence suggests that a colleague or employer is making decisions that are likely to harm you in some way. Don’t be afraid to speak up about it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Pursue goals that are important to you rather than to other people. It’s okay to be selfish and look out for No. 1, especially when you have already done so much for friends and family members. They owe you, not the other way round.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you have been thinking about making some kind of getaway this is the ideal time to get serious about it. You can get up and go any time you choose – all it takes is the guts to start and the resolve to continue. Start now!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You will be much in demand over the next few days, both as a friend and as a colleague. Just remember there are ways to impress others without breaking the bank. It is the personal touches that matter – not how much money you spend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Today’s sun-Saturn link could catch you by surprise and throw you off-course, but only because you have been too rigid in your thinking. Whatever happens, take the hint and aim to be more flexible in future – then changes won’t hurt so much.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don’t wait for the good things in life to come to you – go out and claim them for yourself. Whatever you choose to begin over the next few days can bring the kind of success you have only dreamed of in the past, but you must be bold.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The experts may tell you one thing but if your instincts tell you something different it is your instincts you must follow. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means you have nothing to worry about when it comes to taking risks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Someone you meet on your travels today will be a lot of fun – it will be the kind of relationship where you think and feel along similar lines. Could you be soul mates? Possibly, but don’t expect too much. Keep it light and breezy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It does not matter what other people expect of you, it matters only what you expect of yourself. The sun in the friendship area of your chart means you sometimes give more weight to what others think than you should. Trust your own instincts today.

