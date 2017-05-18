IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The old always gives way to the new, no matter how stubbornly we cling to the past. With that thought in mind let go of whatever fate tries to take from you over the coming 12 months – because you need to make room for something 50 times better.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

What seems like a bad situation now will resolve itself over the next few days and you may well look back and wonder why you took it so seriously. No matter how much certain people may try to provoke you, stay calm. You can do that!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The sun leaves your sign at the weekend and then you will have to get serious about all those new things you started in recent weeks. Be clear in your mind what goals are essential and focus only on those. It’s time to start looking ahead.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Some people always seem to be complaining that they don’t get the breaks they deserve, but you know that’s nonsense. Ultimately, we make our own luck in life, so ignore them and start doing things that will make your life more enjoyable.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

It is essential that you stay positive over the next three or four days as the sun’s move into the most sensitive area of your chart could easily bring you down. Focus on all the things you have to be thankful for – there’s plenty of them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It may seem as if you are moving in the opposite direction to everyone else but why should you care? Leo is nothing if not adventurous, so if you find yourself at odds with the general way of thinking today, embrace it. You’re probably right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You are generally too busy with everyday issues to get involved with what’s taking place behind the scenes, but what happens today will compel you to make sure you are not being taken advantage of. Yes, there is something you should know about!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Check facts and figures carefully today, because the planets warn that certain things don’t add up any more. Anyone who tries to prove you wrong by quoting dubious statistics must be put on the spot and made to prove the validity of their claims.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It might be wise not to make promises about where you will be at a particular time over the next few days, because almost certainly you will have to change your plans. Let friends and family members know you will see them when you see them!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You are taking far too many things too seriously of late, which is not like you at all. If a loved one or trusted friend tries to tell you to chill out a bit today don’t bite their head off. You could do worse than take their advice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You have no reason to feel guilty about something that was in no way your fault. The more others try to pin the blame on you the more you must defend your honour. Nothing is more important than your reputation – don’t lose it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It may annoy you that certain people can come and go as they please while you have to take care of everyday chores but don’t worry about it. In a matter of days it will be your turn to enjoy your freedom. Today though, get those chores done.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You will receive something you did not expect to receive either today or tomorrow. Most likely it will be something you want or need, but even if it isn’t you would be wise to thank your benefactor – then it won’t be the last gift you get.

