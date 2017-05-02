IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday means you need to be realistic about your aims and ambitions. You also need to be practical about how much your efforts will cost in terms of time, energy and money. Wishy-washy thinking is out of the question.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone in a position of authority will make you an offer today and you would be wise to accept it. Now that Mercury, planet of the mind, is about to move in your favour again there is no reason to believe that others will try to cheat you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A few weeks back you made a promise that you can now see was rather silly. Don’t try to wriggle out of it though because Saturn, the great taskmaster of the zodiac, won’t let that happen. Next time don’t be so eager to please other people.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

There is no easy route to success and at some point today you will realize how much that short cut you took is going to cost you. Never mind, we all make mistakes and it is highly unlikely you will make this kind of error again!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If your instincts tell you that someone is bending the truth to make themselves look good at your expense most likely they are right. It won’t be difficult to work out who is really on your side and who is only pretending. Then, of course, you must act.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Something you thought would need fixing will start working again today and it will soon be functioning so well that you may wonder how on earth it broke down in the first place. Don’t try to explain it, just be grateful it’s going okay.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Your priority today, and for the rest of the week, is to reduce the number of choices you have to a manageable level. Write down your top three goals and the steps you must take to reach them. Put everything else on hold and focus on them exclusively.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You owe a debt to someone and you will get the chance to repay it over the next few days. Do for them at least as much as they did for you without making a fuss about it. Your efforts will be appreciated – and make a huge difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

As mind planet Mercury ends its retrograde phase this week it won’t be long before you are more confident in your thinking. You will certainly be more willing to question what colleagues and employers tell you. They’re not always right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

An idea that has been floating around the edges of your mind will break through to the centre over the next 48 hours and you will realize just how brilliant it is. Don’t keep it to yourself – this is the kind of idea that demands to be shared.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A decision you have put off making several times in recent weeks can be made with confidence when Mercury moves in your favour again tomorrow. Give it a little more thought today though. There is still time to fine tune your ideas before you act.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Some of the things you have been worrying about are not worth the effort and by this time tomorrow you will have accepted that fact. You may not be able to recover the time and energy you wasted on them but you won’t be so wasteful again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Something you said to a friend was at best wrong and at worse rather rude. You may not have meant it that way but that is how they have taken it, so apologize the first chance you get – and in future think before you speak!

