IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury, planet of the mind, turns direct on your birthday, which means you will see the world with a clarity that has been noticeably absent of late. Mercury is also the planet of communication, so try to pass on some of that clarity to other people.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Mercury in your sign warns that you have taken a wrong turn and need to retrace your footsteps so you can get back on the right road again. Go back in your mind to where you were a few weeks ago – that’s where you should be now.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You know that shouting and screaming won’t get you anywhere, so stay calm and make as if you don’t have a care in the world. It’s not remotely true, of course, but if others can be made to believe it they may take your desires more seriously.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

No matter how sincere a certain individual may sound your sixth sense warns they are spinning you a yarn of a kind you have heard many times before. Why are they trying to mislead you? Who knows, but there is just no way they will succeed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The planets warn you need to be a bit less trusting today – make that a lot if you are the kind of Cancer who likes to think the best of people. You cannot be sure who is a friend and who is a rival, so be suspicious of everyone!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

At last you can see that someone has been taking liberties and you must not hesitate to hit back at them. But don’t just blame them, blame yourself as well for being so gullible. The evidence was there but you chose to ignore it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There are so many different things going on in your world that you are probably confused as to what it is you should be doing. The good news is that with Mercury, your ruler, moving in your favour again the way forward will soon be apparent.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Unlike some people you know how to learn from your mistakes and what is currently going wrong in your life will not only be put right today but won’t ever be repeated. You certainly won’t fall for someone’s charm the second time around.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

What you need to recognize today is that there is only so much any one person can do – even a Scorpio. Don’t try to change the world, just focus on what you can change in your own life – that’s a big enough task to be going on with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your mind has been all over the place in recent weeks but as from today you will be able to think straight again. Cosmic activity in your fellow fire sign of Aries will inspire you to focus on what is important, while ignoring what is trivial.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A friend may be making fun of your old-fashioned ways but you will have the last laugh. If you stick with what you know and trust today, and for the next few days, you will get far more done than they do. It will be quality work too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

What you feared the most in recent weeks is actually what you had least to fear and what happens today will confirm that fact. It will also remind you that negative thinking is simply not worth the effort. Better to not think at all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

As is so often the case you have put a great deal of time and effort into helping other people without getting much in return. Now though the universe will reward you in a big way. Doing good things for others always pays off in the end.

