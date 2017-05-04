IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try to be more open about your views and opinions over the coming 12 months, even if – especially if – you fear that not everyone will appreciate what you have to say. Your message to the world is important – don’t let anyone stop you delivering it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

There is always a danger in taking too much for granted and because you feel so in control of things at the moment that danger is doubled. Both in your personal life and at work there are unseen obstacles waiting to trip you up. Be careful.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have a fantasy that you cannot get out of your head, but you must not start thinking it is real. The planets warn if you try to bring it out of your head and into the world there could be trouble. Fantasies are for fun, nothing more.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You could easily get worked up about something that most times would not bother you in the slightest. If you do start ranting and raving no lasting harm will come of it so long as you go back and apologize later when you’ve cooled down.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Self-belief is wonderful but there are times when it is possible to have too much of the stuff. Your enthusiasm for a new project could lead you into some rather deep waters. Don’t get so far out of your depth that you cannot get back again.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You never like to admit that you were in the wrong but today you will have to own up to something that can no longer be hidden. The embarrassment you feel won’t be so great if you put on an act and make like it’s really no big deal.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Be wary of people who try to persuade you to invest in a project today, right now, this very instant. Almost certainly they are trying to entice you into a situation that is designed to benefit them, not you. But you’re not that gullible, are you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A relationship seems to be functioning a lot better now but don’t get carried away and start believing that you no longer need to make an effort. Having worked so hard to get back in someone’s good books you must work just as hard to stay there.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Some people have a knack for rubbing you up the wrong way and one such person seems to have attached themselves to you of late. Don’t get angry with them – that’s probably what they want – just treat everything they say and do as a joke.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don’t push yourself too hard today. Get a nice easy rhythm going and work through your tasks at a pace that feels right for you. If you try to rush things you will almost certainly make mistakes. Calm down. You’re not racing against the clock.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A word of advice from you could be all it takes to help a friend or family member get over something that has been causing them grief. Others may feel their pain but what they really need now is your knack for coming up with practical solutions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There are various ways you can make life easier for yourself and one is to not do so much. If you increase your workload or try to attend each and every social event you are invited to you will soon hit a wall. Moderation is a must.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Today’s sun-Neptune link encourages you to be true to who you really are. Too many times in the past you have moderated your behaviour to fit in with how you think other people expect you to conduct yourself. It’s what you expect of yourself that matters.

