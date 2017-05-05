IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You know your life needs a bit of a shake-up but you don’t know how to go about it. Let your instincts guide you and don’t worry that others might think you are losing your mind. On the contrary, you have never been as sane as you are now.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone in a position of power will try to intimidate you today but you don’t have to sit there and take it. The moment they say or do something you think is unethical you must hit back as hard as you can. It’s the only response they will respect.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Stay focused on your ambitions today and don’t let the people you work alongside bog you down in unnecessary and irrelevant details. If you keep sight of what is truly important you could make that big breakthrough you have been dreaming of.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may be reluctant to spend big bucks on something today but on this occasion it is justified. Don’t deny yourself what you need just because your finances are not in as good a shape as you would like them to be. Go on, treat yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Do what is expected of you today and do it well, but don’t give friends and work colleagues the final say over what you can and cannot do. Yes, of course, you have obligations, but that does not mean you have to give up your freedom.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Life is a game and if you keep that fact in mind today you won’t go far wrong. More importantly, you won’t get too upset when you see that others are not doing the things that you want them to do. It’s a game for them as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The sun in the most adventurous area of your chart makes you a bit restless and with Jupiter involved in the cosmic equation as well you may just get up and go. Make sure you have a return ticket though – you may need to come back quite soon.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You want to do something provocative but with Jupiter in your sign going through one of its retrograde phases that may not be such a smart idea. If you are going to be a rebel at least be a smart one. Plan your actions in advance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You need to find ways to let off steam and the best way by far is to do something physical. Get involved in a sport of some kind – team events are especially beneficial – or take up an activity that makes you sweat. Exertion is good for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There has been a distinct improvement in your position in recent days, and that’s good, but don’t take that as a sign you can now slow down. On the contrary, you need to step up the pace over the next 24 hours, especially on the work front.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

According to the planets something or someone has upset you quite seriously but is what has occurred real or is it mainly a product of your imagination? There doesn’t seem to be much point getting uptight over things that don’t really exist.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Some things in life you can change and some things you have to accept. So long as you are aware of that fact you won’t waste time trying to change a situation that is, in effect, set in stone. You can change your attitude towards it though.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Sometimes you get carried away and start believing that everyday things are in some way mysterious, maybe even supernatural. What happens today will seem out of the ordinary but in reality it’s nothing of the sort. The world is still a predictable place.

