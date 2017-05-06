IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be in a forceful frame of mind this year. You may not make many friends but you will certainly get many things done. Anyone who is not prepared to pull their weight can and must be left by the wayside. Work only with winners.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

No matter how ambitious you may be you must take time out of your work schedule for more personal matters this weekend. Someone you love is feeling neglected and if you don’t show some affection they may be tempted to get it elsewhere!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A friend will ask what you think of something expensive they have bought this weekend and even if you hate it you must make the right noises and make them feel good. Why? Because you are going to need their assistance very soon.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Mars in your sign makes you intensely ambitious, so much so that someone in a senior position sees you as a threat. Most likely you are but you don’t have to make it so obvious. Soothe their fears – and keep the element of surprise on your side.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Someone you think is a friend may have a hidden agenda, one that could harm your ambitions. Pluto, planet of power, warns you cannot take anyone’s support for granted over the next few days. It will pay you to be a bit suspicious.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

There may be no logical reason why you like one person but don’t like another but you don’t have to make excuses for it. People are different and you cannot possibly be on the same wavelength as everyone around you. It’s no big deal.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will need approval for what you do this weekend, even though you would prefer to just get on with it regardless of what other people think. The fact is you don’t yet have the power to make it happen on your own – you will need assistance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Venus in your opposite sign makes you very romantic but other aspects warn there is a danger you will come on too strong this weekend and scare potential lovers away. Be bold by all means but try not to be quite so aggressive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Pluto, your ruler, can make you rather judgmental and because of that you could fall out with a friend or loved one over the next 48 hours. Try to recognize that there is no logical reason why your values and their values should coincide.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Why is someone you have good reason to believe does not like you being so friendly? It could be they have come round to your way of thinking at last but more likely they are up to no good. Be on your guard over the next 48 hours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may want to be honest with the people around you but the planets warn they don’t want to be honest with you, and if you reveal your plans it will put you at a huge disadvantage. Knowledge is power, so keep what you know to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Mars in your fellow Air sign of Gemini endows you with huge self-belief, but you need to recognize that not everyone shares your positive outlook on life. Avoid the doom and gloom mongers this weekend. Don’t let them drag you down.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Your ability to keep your feelings to yourself will come under severe strain over the next few days. Yes, you have a right, and maybe a duty, to challenge people who you think are being unfair but don’t go over the top about it. Stay calm.

