IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do you know what it is you want out of life? If so you will move much closer toward your ultimate goal over the coming year. But if there are still any doubts you can and you must get past them quickly. You’ve wasted enough time already!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Financial decisions should be postponed until later in the month. The approaching full moon warns if you take a gamble now there is a very good chance it won’t pay off, and if others lose out because of your actions your name will be mud.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

There is no point asking others what they think about what you are doing because it’s unlikely they will be honest about it. The only voice you should be listening to is the one that comes from within. Deep down you already know the answers.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you have been burning the candle at both ends of late it will catch up with you over the next few days, so make sure you get plenty of rest and don’t worry if some jobs don’t get finished. Your health is far more important.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Whether you follow your head or your heart this week you will still get a nagging feeling that you have made the wrong decision. Try not to worry about it. Whatever path you choose to follow you will end up where you are supposed to be.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The next few days could be tough for you, especially if you are the kind of Leo who expects the little things in life to run smoothly. Unexpected events will upset your plans but don’t overreact – in the greater scheme of things it’s no big deal.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you want to be noticed you must put yourself in places where you are likely to be seen. The world won’t come to you but you can go to it, so get out and about and make important people know who you are and what you can do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You don’t have to reach perfection each and every time you undertake a task. According to the planets there is no need for you to be great at what you are about to do, just good, or even slightly above average – so don’t bust a gut.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you are not happy with the direction your life is going then change it. The upcoming full moon in your sign will inspire you to make the kind of changes that have the potential to transform your existence. The time is now – so act!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you have any debts to pay, be they financial or emotional in nature, now is the time to balance the books. Don’t be afraid to ask for assistance from loved ones and friends this week – they will happily help you any way they can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Agree with what someone in a position of authority tells you this week, even if you don’t believe a word of it. You may prefer to be honest with them but on this occasion it might work against you. A white lie or two won’t do much harm.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You will find yourself pulled in two directions this week as both domestic and professional obligations make claims on your time and attention. Somehow a balance will have to be reached, ideally one that upsets the fewest number of people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Do you stick with what you know and trust or do you try something different? That is the question you will need to answer over the next few days and most likely you will try to be a bit more adventurous. But only a bit – don’t do anything silly.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error