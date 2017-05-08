IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must blaze your own trail through life over the coming 12 months. Yes, of course, you can be inspired by what others have accomplished before you but what you do must come from your own heart and mind. Be a leader and let others follow you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The more you worry that something might go wrong the more likely it is that it will go wrong. That does not mean you should put it out of your mind completely, but you do need to forget about the negatives and focus more on the positives.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It might be tempting to say or do something to give a relationship a boost, but the approaching full moon warns that may not be such a good idea. Resist the urge to be provocative over the next few days, even if it’s for a good reason.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Money matters and work issues will take centre stage today and that means you need to be careful with cash and careful what you say to people in positions of power. Don’t rock the boat for the fun of it or it may be you who falls out!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Do things for other people today and don’t think about what they might be able do for you in return. Your sole aim now should be to make this a wonderful time for friends and loved ones – then it will be a wonderful time for you as well.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Someone you have feelings for may seem a bit emotionally distant at the moment but that’s okay, there is nothing you need to worry about. Give them the space they need over the next two or three days – they will love you for it all the more.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Try not to get uptight about the little things that seem to be going wrong in your life at the moment because they are of no importance at all. You may not be able to control events but you can control the way you react to events. Stay cool.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction and you would do well to keep that fact in mind today. No matter how dynamic and ambitious a Libra you may be there are some people you really don’t want to rub up the wrong way!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

What seems so obvious to you may seem baffling to other people, so try not to get angry if those you have to deal with don’t seem to “get it” today. Be patient and spell out for them what needs to be done on a step-by-step basis.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may at times lack self-discipline but you can apply yourself effectively when the situation calls for it, and it calls for it big time today. Yes, you are a free spirit by nature but you have aims and ambitions like everyone else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

No one is capable of perfection, not even a Capricorn, so don’t set your standards too high over the next few days. But don’t set them too low either. Perfection may not be possible but that does not mean you cannot be the best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you can’t make up your mind about your goals then wait until the end of the week when the full moon is less likely to be such a negative influence. At the moment your emotions are clouding your mind and that’s never a good thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Certain beliefs may be important to you but don’t get fanatical about them. If you allow yourself to get worked up over the next few days you risk turning important people against you. No, you can’t change the way everyone else thinks.

