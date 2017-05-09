IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A number of things that did not quite make sense before will fall into place like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle over the next 12 months. Once you can see how it all fits together you can start working with your cosmic fate rather than fight against it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

There is no point worrying about your financial situation because there is nothing you can do to change it. What’s more, the approaching full moon means you don’t have to. What happens over the next 48 hours will resolve your predicament.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Don’t hold back today: let everyone know how you feel. Yes, it’s quite possible that you will go over the top but why should that worry you? If others are so thin-skinned they can’t take criticism that reflects poorly on them, not on you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Don’t bother planning your day in too much detail because unexpected events, at home and at work, are sure to make your plans redundant. This is one of those days when you need to react to what is going on rather than try to direct it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

What happens today and tomorrow will compel you to rethink your opinions on a number of issues. Try not to feel threatened by having to change your worldview a bit – it shows that you are mature enough to adapt to new realities.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Even if you are one of those rare Leos who tend to keep their views to themselves you need to find your voice today and let others know what it is you expect of them. Your straight-to-the-point attitude will impress employers and other important people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Sometimes you can take your tendency to make up your own rules a bit too far and what happens today will teach you that what you say and do can affect other people just as much as it affects you. It may be a painful lesson!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You need a bit more realism in your life and what happens over the next 48 hours will hand it to you gift-wrapped. You may be amazed that you were able to overlook the facts for so long but even a Libra can be prone to self-deception.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Call it as you see it today and don’t worry that certain people could be hurt by it. You may not want to make them cry but the truth is more important than their feelings, or your feelings for that matter. Keep emotions out of it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

It simply is not possible to get everything finished in just one day, so draw up a plan of action and work through it a task at a time. If you rush ahead regardless you will succeed only in exhausting yourself, physically and mentally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Don’t let anyone tell you that what you are dreaming of cannot be done. It may not be possible for them but that does not mean it’s not possible for you. Capricorn may be a practical sign but there is an other-worldly side to your nature too.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The only way to defuse a situation that is rapidly spiralling out of control is to reach out and communicate. Tomorrow’s full moon could lead to an explosive outpouring of bad feelings, but only if you play safe and stay silent. Speak up!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may not have time to think about what you are doing but you must do it anyway. Your instincts will guide you if you let them and if others try to stop you that’s a sure sign you are on the right track. So keep going.

