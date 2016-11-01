IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday makes all things possible. Creatively and artistically there are no limits for you now, so set your sights high then act as if you cannot fail. Chances are you will succeed beyond your wildest dreams.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If peace of mind is important to you then you must not allow yourself to get dragged into a situation that could cause you sleepless nights. No matter how much others promise you by way of reward it simply isn’t worth the aggravation.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Sometimes you can be too self-controlled for your own good and this is one of those occasions. Put duties and responsibilities out of your mind and spend the next 24 hours doing what makes you feel relaxed and at one with the world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Most of the time the world is well aware of who you are and what you can do but in recent weeks you have not been so much at the centre of things. Why that is so is a matter for debate but don’t let it stay that way. Get noticed again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Sometimes it is nice to just go with the flow and let others call the tune and such a time is now. Today’s sun-Neptune link encourages you to take it easy for a day or two, or longer. The important thing is that you are free from stress.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You feel the need to prove yourself, to show those around you that you are a force to be reckoned with. That’s great, as far as it goes, but don’t go too far. Ambition is admirable but it is just one of life’s many roads to success.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There may be times today when you feel out of your depth intellectually but don’t let it discourage you. Others may be more knowledgeable but they lack your intensity, your passion, your drive to get things done. You’ve still got the edge.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have rediscovered your zest for life and are frantically trying to make up for lost opportunities by having as good a time as is humanly possible. Not everyone can change as easily as you though, so don’t force others to follow your lead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If your inner voice tells you to be cautious you must act on that information. Others may say that you are being far too suspicious but you can safely ignore them. Deep down you know better than they do. Your instincts won’t let you down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be the sort who cares much what others think about you but you will go out of your way to make a good impression today. You will enjoy showing certain individuals that they are not as good at reading people as they like to believe.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Think carefully before agreeing to support a friend’s latest project. Is it likely to succeed? If it does not will you be obliged to step in and rescue it? Make sure your decision is based on facts and logic, not wishful thinking and emotion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may dread what you have to do today but the more you worry about it the harder it will be. Chances are that once you get started it won’t be as difficult as you expected, so put your fears behind you and make like you mean business.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no such thing as a free lunch and you will need to remind yourself of that fact today. Whatever it is that you are being offered you must find out what the true cost is likely to be – then and only then can you make an informed choice.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error