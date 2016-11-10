IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Money and possessions will take on added importance for you over the coming 12 months. The simple fact is there are certain things you want to do in your life that won’t come cheap, so find ways to boost your income, and make it a priority.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may want to help those who have been less fortunate than you but you still need to remember there is only so much you can do alone. Join a like-minded group or movement that aims to make the world a better place.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mars, planet of ego, is now moving through the career area of your chart, so if you believe that you are worthy of bigger things you must let important people know what you can do. Believe in yourself and the world will believe in you too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your confidence may have taken a few knocks in recent weeks but with Mars on your side again your will to win won’t be held in check for long. Yes, those challenges were tough but adversity has a way of building character.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If others try to rush you today you must make a special effort to slow things down and think things through. No, you won’t miss out on a golden opportunity if you don’t act fast. Whoever is telling you that is not to be trusted.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must act decisively, especially in one-to-one situations where the people you have to deal with could take advantage of you if you are not on top of your game. What you need to realize and remember is that everyone is a potential rival.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may find it difficult to get along with co-workers today but that’s okay. If you are not 100-per-cent sure that they are doing the right thing then by all means keep your distance. Self-preservation is the name of the game.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With Mars giving a huge boost to your confidence you won’t hesitate to try something you have wanted to do for such a long time. Others may be shocked by your behaviour but you really won’t care – in fact it will give you a thrill.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A lot of things will change over the next few days and because you are the sort of person who tends to be suspicious of change you may not be entirely happy about it. Don’t worry. Most if not all these changes will work in your favor.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who tries to stop you from doing what you want to be doing today is going to wish they had stayed out of your way. Your hyper-independent nature won’t allow you to take orders from other people, not even the people you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars may have left your birth sign but that does not mean you have to slow down. There are still a number of important tasks that need finishing, so keep at them and make sure you do the best job possible. Your standards must always be high.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mars in your birth sign means that for the next few weeks at least your confidence will be amazingly high. Any task you set yourself will be completed with ease. Any goal you set yourself is as good as reached already. Be brilliant.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No, the world is not ganging up on you, no matter how much it may look that way at times. Pisces is a sensitive sign by nature but sometimes you go too far and fear things that are completely unreal. Your worries are all in your mind.

