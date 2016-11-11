IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t worry too much if you can’t find something specific to aim for over the coming 12 months. You like to set goals, and often they help, but your birthday chart urges you to be more open and flexible. The future does not have to be written in stone.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A clash over a money issue is likely today but don’t worry, you won’t end up out of pocket. If you are sure of your facts, and back them up with meaningful action, you may even come out of it with a healthy profit.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is an important time for partnership matters and how well they go will depend at least in part on how big your heart is. Whatever others might have said and done in recent weeks you must strive to forgive and forget and move on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The obstacles ahead of you may be daunting but you have what it takes to get past them. The approaching full moon may lead to a few moments of doubt but generally speaking your confidence will soar. It could be your chance to shine.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are determined to do something amazing, something the world will remember you for, years into the future. Just make sure you don’t do anything that might be seen by others as self-indulgent or even illegal. Keep your moral compass switched on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens over the next few days may be a pain in the proverbials but it can also be a learning experience. You are going to have to overcome some major obstacles, which won’t be too hard if you keep a sense of perspective.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You would be wise not to take everything you hear today or over the weekend at face value because the approaching full moon warns that some people will try to confuse you. Just because the news is exciting does not mean it is true.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The only thing you need to remember today is that a job worth doing is a job worth getting paid for. Others will undoubtedly try to cheat you out of what you deserve but they can only succeed if you let them get away with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can do just about what you like at the moment but you would still be wise to take other people’s viewpoints into consideration before taking actions that will affect them as well as yourself. Why risk creating bad feelings when you don’t have to?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

One moment you feel confident and courageous, the next you want to run away and hide from the world. That’s not like you at all Sagittarius, so get your head together and find out what is upsetting your emotional equilibrium – then deal with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If facts and figures don’t add up today it could be because someone has been playing fast and loose with the truth. Or it could be that you have missed something out of your calculations. Check the details again before making accusations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be hugely ambitious but try not to come on too strong – if you do you could easily turn employers and other authority figures against you. Popularity may not bother you in the slightest but it does not have to be you against the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The approaching full moon warns you not to pick fights over the next few days, not even with people you think you can beat. If you feel aggressive you should find ways to channel it into creative rather than potentially destructive activities.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

