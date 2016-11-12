IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This looks like being a wonderful 12-month period but you do need to get over the silly notion that for some reason or other you do not deserve success. Not only do you deserve it but you should demand it, of yourself and of the universe.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be hungry for success but you need to be cautious too. As Venus, planet of harmony, moves into the career area of your chart this weekend you will gain a lot more by being nice to people than by being ruthless with them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Gentle persuasion is all you need to get your way, both at home and at work. It certainly won’t be necessary to force others to do your bidding – they will quite happily follow your lead if you spell out for them how they will benefit.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to stand up to those people who seem determined to make you feel bad about yourself. You are who you are for a reason and no one has the right to demand that you change the way you look at the world.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus, planet of love and harmony, moves into the partnership area of your chart this weekend and almost immediately a relationship problem of some kind won’t seem so serious. You will find it easy to forgive and forget and move on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to pace yourself better when pursuing everyday activities, especially those that require a lot of physical energy. Sudden spurts of energy are probably not a good idea, so stay within your natural limits. Don’t exhaust yourself for no reason.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will find it much easier to be positive about what is going on in your life now that Venus is moving through the most dynamic area of your chart. Always look on the bright side and never, ever be afraid to take risks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you had words with a friend or family member recently now is the time to make amends. Admit that you were in the wrong, even if it was as much their fault as it was your own. Do whatever it takes to get back on good terms.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your social life will get a boost this weekend and even if you are the sort of Scorpio who does not much like the party lifestyle you will want to get out there and have a good time. Let your hair down – you will feel better for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to take a more relaxed attitude to your cash-flow situation and to the material side of life generally. Deep down you know that whatever your problems may be you will find a way to deal with them. It’s only money after all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your sign today you will find it easier to relax and take life as it comes. But don’t go to extremes and relax so much that you do nothing at all. Find a healthy balance between work and play.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be generous by nature but there is a danger you will go too far this weekend. Sometimes you are so forgiving that you let people get away with things they should really be punished for. Don’t be too generous for your own good!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With so much positive cosmic activity in your chart at the moment there is precious little you cannot do, so believe in yourself, set your sights high and refuse to settle for second best. If you can imagine it you can do it – so get busy.

