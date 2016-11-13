IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday will encourage you to try new ways of doing things, especially on the work front where you are getting bored with the same old routines. Maybe it’s time you gave some serious thought to working for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Tomorrow’s full moon highlights the financial axis of your chart and if you are tempted to spend money on things you don’t need you will probably regret it. The truly important things in life can still be had for free.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s not often that your emotions get the better of you but that could happen over the next few days as a full moon in your birth sign fuels your feelings in unexpected ways. Try not to hunger for things, and people, you can never possess.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so don’t dwell on the past. That, in a nutshell, is the message of the stars for you now and if you heed it you will feel the benefits. Live each day as it comes and never, ever look back.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You could find yourself caught in the middle of some kind of feud this week and you must make it a point of policy not to favour either one side or the other. It’s not a case of right or wrong, it’s a case of self-preservation.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

State the truth as you see it and don’t say things merely to impress employers and others in positions of authority. Tell people what they need to hear, not what they want to hear. Chances are they will thank you for it one day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be tempting to dwell on something small this week but it’s the bigger picture you should be trying to bring into focus. Life is like one of those clever patterns you have to look at in a certain way to see the hidden picture. Try squinting.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Before you open your mouth to speak this week make sure your brain is fully engaged. You may not mean to be deliberately offensive but the approaching full moon will encourage you to go too far and say things you may later regret.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You rarely take kindly to people who disagree with you and the approaching full moon will make it even less likely than usual that you will be happy to agree to differ. You’re right, they’re wrong and that’s it. Got it world?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why are you making life so difficult for yourself? If it is because you hope others will show sympathy you may have to wait a very long time. Loved ones have issues of their own to deal with – yours are way down the list in importance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The upcoming full moon is putting you on edge – you can sense that something unwelcome is going to occur. Most likely you will have to rethink your commitment to something of a creative nature. Don’t worry, it won’t be too bad.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing this week is that you don’t jump to conclusions. The very last thing you want to do now is to turn friends and loves ones against you, but that could easily happen if you allow yourself to get carried away.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Social activities will take up a lot of your time this week and that’s as it should be. The more others say that you are neglecting your duties the more you should go out of your way to have fun. Don’t let them spoil your mood.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error