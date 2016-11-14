IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday makes this the ideal time to instigate changes, especially the sort that in the past you have found hard to get started. You don’t have to go to extremes about it but you probably will – that’s just the Scorpio way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Wishful thinking can be dangerous and it is likely that you will go over the top with some of your ideas today. You may be desperate to succeed but you must also be realistic about what is and is not within your power to accomplish.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you want to do and what other people expect you to do will be two very different things today and with a full moon in your sign the results could be explosive. Do what you can to find a compromise solution – yes, it is possible.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be easily influenced by what other people say and do over the next few days, which could be good but could also be bad. If you are not certain what to think or what to believe you can always refuse to make a choice.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make allowances for those who are unable to think or act as quickly as you. You may be able to see the wider picture and understand how things fit together but to others it might as well be written in a language they don’t understand. Be patient.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Forgive yourself for any little sins you may have committed in recent weeks. No sign is perfect, not even Leo, so accept that mistakes have been made and that it is all part of the learning process, all part of the game we call life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t waste time yearning for what you cannot possess because it also makes it harder to get what is in your power to acquire. Focus on the possible and be happy with that. You can’t have what you want but you can want what you have.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets warn you could be too confident for your own good today. If you take too much for granted you may be disappointed when your efforts bring less than you expected. Confidence is a fragile thing, so don’t do anything that might crush it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s full moon in your opposite sign of Taurus will make for some difficult moments with a partner or loved one. If neither of you is willing to back down then just stay out of each other’s way for a while – or maybe a week!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something will happen today that catches you by surprise and while you won’t be the only one who feels like a fool you are more likely than most to react in a negative way. Don’t take life so seriously Sag. Be your normal upbeat self.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are entitled to your opinions but if at some stage today you become aware that what you believe is wrong you must accept it. If you keep pushing a viewpoint that is clearly out of date it won’t do much for your reputation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you give away too much personal information today you will almost certainly regret it tomorrow. Be wary of strangers who try to strike up a friendship – almost certainly they are looking to gain at your expense. You’re not that stupid, are you?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have plenty of big ideas but if you are wise you will wait until the effects of the current full moon have passed before going public with them. Chances are the world is not quite ready for them yet – but it soon will be.

