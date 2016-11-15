IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Mars link on your birthday will sharpen both your mind and your tongue and you won’t hesitate to call it as you see it, both at home and at work. Be careful you don’t go too far and make enemies of people who should be allies and friends.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s not like you to worry but the Sun in Scorpio these past few weeks has been playing on your fears. A week or so from now you will be your old self again: full of confidence and vitality. Between now and then try not to think too much.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t take on any new tasks or chores over the next 24 hours because you are doing more than enough already. Remember too that quality counts for more than quantity, so focus on the two or three things that mean something special to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You alone control your destiny, so don’t let other people muscle in and make decisions for you. That is going to be even more important a week or so from now when the sun moves into your opposite sign. Fight hard to keep your independence.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Whatever you are working on today make sure you give it 100 per cent. While those around you are slacking off and winding down you should be pushing yourself that little bit harder to accomplish that little bit extra. Winners never take it easy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although changes on the home front may not be what you were hoping for, in the long-term they will turn out to be exactly what you need. It may look as if everything is chaos now but give it time and you will see there is a pattern emerging.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With Mercury, your ruler, linked to Mars, planet of energy, you will work twice as fast and achieve twice as much as your rivals. This is a great day to be competitive, especially at work, but keep it friendly too. You don’t have to make enemies.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Unexpected developments both at home and at work will force you to react quickly today. Whatever the facts of a given situation, if your intuition tells you a different story it is your intuition you must follow. Never, ever second guess your inner voice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

When the sun leaves your birth sign early next week you will know it is time to move in a new direction. In the meantime, don’t be afraid to showcase your talents and don’t hesitate for a moment to put your own interests first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There have been times of late when two quite different sides of your nature were at war with each other. It may have been an uncomfortable experience but it won’t last much longer – your split personality is already beginning to heal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Any holdups you encounter today should be treated as interesting challenges rather than as annoying obstacles. You are in a confident mood and nothing will stand in your way for long, so aim high and let the world know what star quality looks like.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There have been a lot of tiresome upheavals of late and you are getting to the stage where you could do with a rest. Today, however, you must push yourself hard one more time. Mars in your sign will give you the energy you need.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A week or so from now the sun will move into the career area of your chart and people in positions of power will be watching you more closely than they usually do. If you want them to like what they see then start preparing yourself now.

