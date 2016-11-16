IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Put recent disappointments behind you and act as if you cannot lose. It is never too late to start again and your birthday chart indicates if you are serious about beginning a new life you will be given all the help and guidance you need.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be ready to compromise today – and be smart enough not to go too far. Let those you have fallen out with know they must meet you halfway if they are serious about ending your differences. If you give in too easily you will surely lose out.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in your opposite sign may make it seem as if everything is going against you but it isn’t remotely true. The most important thing by far is to maintain a positive attitude – then even bad things have a chance of working out right.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You want to break free of habits and routines and modes of behaviour you know are holding you back. So what’s stopping you? One big push could be all it takes to change your life for the better over the next few days. Go for it!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have so much going for you at the moment but this lucky streak won’t last forever. The sun remains in the sympathetic sign of Scorpio until the 21st only, so if there are things you need to do but have not yet got around to, get cracking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It will pay you to be cautious today, even though your outlook is generally excellent. Family matters, especially, need to be handled with care as partners and loved ones could be rather touchy over the next 24 hours. Have fun but be sensible too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If certain people have been less than helpful of late don’t make a big deal of it. Life moves in cycles and their attitude will most likely swing from one extreme to the other over the next few days. They will want to do everything for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Both at home and at work events will start moving in your favour again very soon, so keep your chin up and refuse to be gloomy. Good news on the work or money front will lift your spirits today – and there is even better news to come.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun remains in your sign a few more days only, so make the most of it and make sure you listen to what your inner voice tells you. Critics may say you are heading for disaster but deep down you know you are heading for success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to have got it into your head that someone is out to get you and that if you make a wrong move they will come down on you hard. What happens today will surely convince you that it’s all in your mind. Be positive Sag!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Opportunities that have been closed to you in the past are open now and all you have to do is take advantage of them. Don’t be suspicious that things have suddenly gone from bad to good – even if there is a catch it will be worth paying.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not get everything you desire between now and the sun’s change of signs on the 21st but you will get enough to keep you moving toward your long-term goal. Career-wise there has rarely been a better time to make your mark.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are under cosmic protection at the moment, so take a few risks because there is every chance they will pay off. You have spent enough time helping others, now it is time to help yourself, professionally, financially and emotionally too.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error