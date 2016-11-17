IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will get to where you want to be over the next 12 months but don’t try to do it all in one go. Life is not a sprint but a marathon, so pace yourself sensibly and think of the journey rather than the destination. Having it all will take time.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have the power to change things but you must not misuse it. What you should be thinking of now is not how to gain power over other people but how to gain power over those aspects of your personality that sometimes get you into trouble.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you are told by a friend or work colleague will be at best misguided and at worst a blatant lie, so be on your guard. Others may say you are being too cautious but rather that than making a mistake which could ruin your reputation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to get to the root of a worrying issue associated with your work or your health. The sun changes signs early next week, after which you will have more important things to worry about, so deal with it now, not later.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With the sun moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you don’t find it difficult to get your own way but this phase is coming to an end, so make the most of your chances while you can. That goes for romantic chances too!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You’ve had enough ups and downs of late to last you until the end of the year and now you want nothing more than to take things easy for a while. A few days from now it will be all go again, so relax while you still can.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Put your energy to good use today by travelling and socializing and generally being on the move. Don’t sit at home waiting for something interesting to come your way, go out and find it for yourself. This is also a good time to start a new hobby.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must stay sharp when dealing with financial matters. If you let things drift or let other people call the shots you could find yourself out of pocket by the end of the week. The sun in Scorpio demands that you take money matters seriously .

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You believe in yourself with all your heart and there are so many things you still want to do, which is great. But with the sun changing signs early next week you have got to be quick. Make the most of your opportunities over the next few days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Before the sun moves into your sign on Monday there are a number of issues that must be dealt with. They may be a chore but the more little things you take care of now the less likely they are to trip you up later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are not as cautious as some people think and will go out of your way over the next few days to show that you are actually quite adventurous. Whatever ideas, big or small, pop into your head you must follow them through to the end.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You ambitions are more likely to bear fruit if you act now – not tomorrow or next week but right now, this very minute. Don’t bother making plans, they’re a waste of time, just get on and do whatever it is that inspires you the most.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your confidence is sky-high at the moment but there is a danger that because things are going so well for you now that you will expect them to go well indefinitely. Sadly that is unlikely to happen, so live in and for the moment today.

