IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t lack for big ideas this year but don’t get carried away. What sounds good in your head or looks good on paper may not translate so easily to the real world. Isolate the one idea that can be made to work – and make it work for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Both your thoughts and your words will be clear and to the point today. If you need to sell an idea to someone in a position of power now is the time to speak up. Get straight down to the important stuff and they are sure to be impressed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Whatever ideas you have today and over the weekend you can be sure that the cosmic powers-that-be are behind them 100 per cent. You may not get the opportunity to realize them just yet but it won’t be long before your chance to shine arrives.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You appear to believe that someone who has always been friendly in the past has now turned against you. Before you say or do anything silly consider the possibility that you have simply jumped to the wrong conclusion. No one is out to get you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Words are power and if you use them in the right way over the next few days there is almost nothing you cannot accomplish, especially on the work front. Your rivals may have more brawn than you but your brain power will beat them with ease.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Honesty is a must today, both at home and at work. You may be tempted to play down certain facts to stay in with loves ones and employers but your reputation for integrity will suffer, so call it as you see it and don’t worry about the consequences.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do something creative today, something that shows off your artistic side. If you make a good impression now you could be made the kind of offer you won’t want to refuse before the end of the year. Be dynamic and make people take notice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There are things going on behind the scenes that are being kept from you and, of course, you are none too happy about it. Don’t worry, you will find out what’s going on over the weekend – and you may wish you were back in the dark again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have a good idea today most likely someone will try to persuade you to give it a miss. They will say it’s too dangerous, they will say it’s not your style – but what they really mean is they wish they had thought of it first!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A smile from a stranger or a kind word from a friend will cheer you up no end today. Then you will be more inclined to be nice to the people you meet over the weekend. It’s small ripples like these that make the world a better place.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can sense that something special is going to happen but you don’t want to build up your hopes too far in case it all goes wrong. Never fear. What occurs over the next few days will bring you nothing but joy, so get ready to party.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will get what you desire without too much trouble today but having got it you may wonder if it was worth even a small effort after all. Your mood will change drastically early next week, so hang in there – you’ll soon be smiling again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Listen carefully to what others are saying because you might pick up something you can use to your benefit. Some people cannot help but brag about who and what they know and that’s exactly the kind of information that can be made to work for you.

