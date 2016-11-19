IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus and Neptune are both strong on your birthday this year, which suggests you will get more if you give more – more of your time, more of your attention and more of your love. Act as if your world is a wonderful place – and it will be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to beware of imagining things that bear no relation to reality. Usually your confidence in yourself is so amazingly high that nothing much fazes you, but every now and then it hits a low note and doubts creep in. Don’t worry, it will pass.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how hard you try to get along with someone they clearly don’t want to know, so stop trying to please them and please yourself for a change. Try acting as if you really don’t care. You may be surprised how quickly they change their tune.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how good your intentions may be you must not cut corners or, worse, do something that is actually illegal. Even if you get away with it your conscience will nag at you. You’re a good guy by nature, so play by the rules.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Both at home and at work you must seize the initiative and make your own decisions. If you allow others too much of a say you may find they end up running the show and that won’t be good for your ego. Don’t be afraid to be more assertive.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are worrying that friends and work colleagues might not approve of what you are planning then simply don’t tell them. The fact is you are your own boss and you can do as you please and if others don’t like it that’s just too bad.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Love planet Venus links with Neptune in the partnership area of your chart this weekend, making it easy for you to be frank about your feelings. It does not matter how big a relationship problem may be you can resolve it if you try. So try.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You feel in such good form physically at the moment that you feel as if you could take on the world and win. Maybe you could but nothing quite so drastic is called for. Use your energy to help other people – and maybe indulge yourself a little.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be looking forward to what you have to do but if you approach it with the right mental attitude it won’t be so bad. Commit yourself to it, make a plan, apply it consistently and, above all, don’t give up on it halfway through.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It is possible to be too nice for your own good and with Neptune strong in your chart at the moment there is a danger you will let people off the hook when they do not deserve to be treated so leniently. Watch out you don’t regret it later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to get your thoughts into gear because the world you inhabit is going to be chaotic over the next few days. Make sure you have a clear picture in your mind of what it is you need to do – without it you will soon be lost.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to get over the idea that making money from what you are good at is somehow immoral. On the contrary, you were born with a special gift for a cosmic reason and the only crime you can commit is if you refuse to profit from it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Give others the benefit of the doubt this weekend, even if you suspect that they are misleading you. Neptune, your ruler, is moving in your favour again, so whatever happens you will be protected. Let others worry about the morality of their actions.

