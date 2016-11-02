IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will make a number of far-reaching changes over the coming 12 months, the most important of which is how you interact with people on a group or social level. In the past you have been too much of a loner for your own good.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

When the going gets tough the tough get going, or so they say. Can you motivate yourself to keep at it and show important people you have what it takes? Of course you can. The rewards on offer will make the effort worthwhile.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are inclined to sweep away everything that has gone before and start again with a fresh slate. So what are you waiting for? It’s okay to respect the past but on this occasion the past is holding you back, so get over it and move on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t leave anyone in any doubt about how you feel. Make sure those you share your life with know that you are being open and honest about your emotions, because that will encourage them to be open and honest with you as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The message of the stars today is that success will come quicker, and last longer, if you stop thinking in terms of winning and losing. Life is not a zero sum game: what you get you do not have to take from somebody else. Everyone can win.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t need to be modest about your achievements. You have accomplished a lot in a very short space of time and have every right to brag about it a little. Let the world know who you are and what you do – and how well you do it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t be afraid to push a little bit harder than usual and don’t hesitate to demand a little bit more from those you live, work and do business with. If you give your all there is no reason why others should not to do the same.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There are so many good things going on in your life at the moment that it would be easy to forget about your long-term ambitions – and that could be costly. By all means enjoy yourself but take care of business too. Money never sleeps.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not rush into making an important decision. Have the strength to tell those who are putting pressure on you that you will resolve the situation in your own way and in your own time. If they don’t like it they can get a new partner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A little bit of teamwork now will reap big rewards later on, so make sure partners and colleagues know you are in it together. Principles may be more important than profit but that does not mean you can ignore the financial aspects of the situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will encounter some kind of setback today but don’t let it alarm you because you will be back on track again very soon. A slight delay may in fact work in your favour, not least because it will give you time to check important details.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s good that you believe in yourself but don’t go too far and make promises you may find hard to keep. That could be doubly dangerous if you make promises to the kind of people who have the power to make life uncomfortable for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to move up in the world you will have to confide more in people whose position and influence can make it happen for you. Yes, of course, you will have to give something in return, but nothing worth having comes for free.

