IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your confidence will bloom over the coming 12 months, so much so that you will attempt things that before you would not even dare to consider. Life is a supposed to be fun, so keep that smile on your face while you go for gold.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are ready for anything and when the sun moves into the sympathetic sign of Sagittarius tomorrow there will no holding you back. For best results though you must pace yourself sensibly. If you take on too much too soon you could burn yourself out.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are looking for answers and will soon realize that the best place to find them is inside yourself. Facts and figures may seem important but they mean less than your own feelings and intuition. Listen to your inner voice – it has lots to tell you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don't worry if you have not been getting along with a certain person because you will soon be friends again. You have more in common than you realize and will discover that your opinions were not nearly as far apart as you had previously believed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

After the fun and games of recent weeks you now have to get serious about your work and your health. Because everything has been going so well for you of late you may have let that side of your life slide. It’s time to take care of details again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do something creative, something that gets you noticed. Everyone was born with an ability of some kind and with the sun moving into the most artistic area of your chart this week you must focus on your own special talent. Make it work and make it pay.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be rather emotional over the next few days, which could cause problems if you allow feelings to override facts. On the other hand this is an excellent time for relationship matters. Your depth of understanding now makes compromise possible.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will find yourself in conflict with someone whose opinions are the opposite of your own and the fact is there can be no real winner. You will not change their viewpoint and they will not change yours, so keep your distance and hope for the best.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

All those great ideas that have been buzzing round your brain must now be weighed in the balance. Be honest with yourself about what they are worth. It does not matter if you reject a dozen of them so long as the one that remains makes you rich.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

After all the setbacks and disappointments of recent weeks the sun’s move into your birth sign tomorrow will make it seem as if all things are possible, and indeed they are. Make your next move the best one you’ve got, then repeat it each and every day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The most important thing now is that you make time for yourself and the only way you can do that effectively is to let others know that you do not exist to cater to their every whim. You have needs too and those needs must come first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Recent events made it possible for you to move up in the world but now you must decide if that is what you truly desire. Are you hungry for success, or hungry to change the world? Maybe there is a way you can enjoy both? Think about it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun moves into the career area of your chart tomorrow, so you will be even more ambitious than usual. Do what you can to impress people in positions of power but make sure you play by the rules. You don’t have to cheat to win.

