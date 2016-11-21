IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to get your act together and get started on all those things you talk about so much but never quite seem to get around to. Over the coming year if you don’t start moving forward you will start slipping back, so aim high and fly high.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun moves into one of the best areas of your chart today and while it may take a few days for things to pick up once they do you will be on a roller-coaster ride of fun and games. Hold on tight and enjoy the ride.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Sometimes you wonder if certain people can really be trusted. Chances are that you are getting worked up for no good reason, but just in case your instincts are correct and you are being taken for an idiot make sure you have a Plan B.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun’s move into the partnership area of your chart today will bring a subtle change in the way others deal with you and react to you. Hopefully it will be a change for the better but, if not, you must fight your corner.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there is something you wanted to do but never quite got around to you might as well give up on it completely. There will be so many new experiences over the next few days that you won’t have time for yesterday’s projects. Move on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to do anything special today, just be yourself and the world will beat a path to your door. One of the most active times of the year is about to begin, so prepare yourself mentally and physically for the challenges to come.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Give those you love your undivided attention as the new week begins. No matter how many interesting things may be taking place around you it is the needs and desires of loved ones which matter. There has never been a better time to show you care.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep your options open and don’t let anyone pressure you into making any hasty decisions. The way ahead will become clear over the next few days and you will know without a shadow of a doubt what needs to be done to be a success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The past few weeks have been hectic to say the least and the momentum you have built up will keep you going for some time. But don’t forget you have limits. If you feel tired today it’s a signal from your body that it’s time to slow down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With the sun moving into your sign today you are no doubt eager to get started on all those great things you’ve been planning. But you have plenty of time to make your mark, so start at an easy pace and build up speed as the week goes on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may find that you become more reclusive over the next few days – you want to spend some time on your own. This is very much a time for looking back and taking stock, so don’t force yourself to be sociable when you don’t want to be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Any doubts you’ve been having about a plan or project will disappear as from today. It’s not just a good idea, it’s a brilliant idea, and you MUST now give it your undivided attention. Some say you’re a genius – and they could be right!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whatever your age or current position may be you are about to get the opportunity to move up in the world and you must seize it with both hands. It does not matter what you did before, it matters only what you do now.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error