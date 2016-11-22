IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Jupiter link on your birthday will do wonders for your confidence – you truly believe that nothing can stand in your way. You need a plan though, one that can be used to keep your actions focused in the right direction. Make that plan today.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

All you have to do now is snap your fingers and people will come running to do what you ask of them. Will you use this ability for good ends or bad? That remains to be seen but either way nothing will be denied you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will accomplish a lot with a minimum of effort today. This is a good time for making deals because your powers of persuasion are so hard to resist. Hold out for what you want – you are sure to get it in the end.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign of Sagittarius means you will be helped out by some people and let down by others. It does not matter what excuses the latter group offers, you must cut them out of your life completely.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need to ask a favour of someone now is the time to speak up. There is every chance that they will do what you ask of them but be smart and don’t make your request sound like an order or a threat – they won’t like that.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun and Mercury in the sympathetic sign of Sagittarius will sharpen your mind, helping you to look ahead and see what is going to happen ahead of everyone else. But it will also sharpen your tongue. Try not to hurt anyone’s feelings!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are worrying about things that most likely will never happen. The only way to break out of this mindset is to do something that requires your full attention so you have no time to torment yourself with vague feelings of doom and gloom.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will do as you please today and anyone who does not like it can go jump. You will demand and get respect but be careful when dealing with people whose power exceeds your own. Don’t make enemies for no good reason.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will have to make a decision concerning a money matter today and it is important that you reach the right conclusion. Make sure you take into account all relevant facts and figures and don’t let others rush you. You may not get a second chance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in such a positive frame of mind now that all things are possible. The only danger is that you will do something that’s bad for you simply because someone has dared you to do it. The one thing you don’t have to do is prove yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart means you must not take what you see or hear today too seriously. Chances are you are being deceived, either by someone who is jealous of your success or by your own insecurity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your way with words will either help you or harm you today, depending on whether you speak up to encourage people or to criticize them. If it’s the former you will make friends. If it’s the latter you will make enemies. Words should heal, not hurt.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to let employers and other important people know that you want to do more and you want to do better. Be vocal, be assertive and be the best at what you do. It’s time to take the game seriously – and that means wanting to win.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error