IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Positive thinking is an absolute must over the coming 12 months. A Saturn-Mercury link on your birthday warns you cannot afford to doubt yourself in any way. Tell yourself that you are the biggest and the best – and always act as if it is true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Honesty is a must today, even if the things you say make you unpopular with certain people. Of course, it is not only the words that are important but also how you choose to deliver them. Be honest but try not to sound nasty too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your money worries are nowhere near as bad as you think they are. In fact, what happens over the next few days will make you realize that compared to some people you are quite well off. Think positive and positive things are more likely to happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It does not matter how many little things may have gone wrong in the past, the big things are all going right for you now, so stop worrying. Jupiter, planet of good fortune, is still very much on your side, so think lucky and be lucky.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may find it hard to say sorry, especially if you believe that you are not the one to blame for what went wrong, but if you are smart you will put your ego aside and make peace with a co-worker. Go on, kiss and make up.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets warn in no uncertain fashion that you must avoid going to extremes. What happens today could easily tempt you to react excessively but later on, when you have calmed down, you are sure to regret it. The truth is it’s really no big deal.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you want to succeed, personally or professionally, you need to make an effort and go out and look for success rather than wait for it to come to you. Put yourself in situations where you can be seen by the people you want to impress.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Jupiter in your sign gives your confidence a boost and you must not waste it. Do something that gets you noticed, something that gets other people talking. Give your ego permission to put on a show – and yes it’s okay if it’s outrageous!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be reluctant to do anything out of the ordinary today in case it draws attention to yourself but don’t be so negative. Others are more likely to take an interest in what you are up to if you keep an unnaturally low profile.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may think you can do no wrong at the moment and you are most likely right but don’t go too far. Saturn in your sign warns that a rival is looking for ways to bring you down a notch or two. Don’t make it easy for them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Act as if you believe in yourself, even if your head is full of doubts and fears. You may have serious doubts about your ability to change things but you must not let them show. Why? Because others are counting on you to lead the way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Opportunity will knock loud and clear today, but will you answer? If you try to avoid taking part in what is going on around you in the world you may look back later on and wish you had not been so reticent. It’s just life, so get involved.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Put your own needs first today and don’t be afraid to take a few chances. Yes, it could mean that you give your enemies the ammunition they need to slander your character but it can’t be worse than what you have already heard.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

