IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Power struggles of one kind or another are likely over the coming 12 months and if you are smart you will stay well away from them. You will do best if you stay unaligned, so be friends with everyone and refuse to have enemies.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are not averse to taking risks, in fact it is one of the things that makes you feel most alive. Cosmic activity in your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius means the odds are very much on your side at the moment, so go for it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There have been a lot of emotional ups and downs of late but in a way that’s good because if you can shake yourself free of negative feelings you can make the most of what happens next month when the omens are more in your favour.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be as free to come and go as you please as you would like but it’s not the end of the world. The planets indicate that if you let others make the running now they will wear themselves out before the end of the month.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may look as if your big chance has come and gone but that simply is not true and what happens over the next few days will open a door you thought had been closed for good. For now though conserve your energy – you are going to need it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be in a position to tell others what they must do but don’t abuse it. In a matter of days the tables will be turned and you will be the one who is being given orders. You don’t want anyone holding grudges, do you?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in the domestic area of your chart will help you express yourself emotionally and make it easier for partners and loved ones to let you know how they feel as well. Things can only get better on the home front, so cheer up.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The pace of life will speed up a lot over the next few days and come the weekend there will be such a frenzy of activity that you find it hard to keep up. Social activities will bring a great deal of joy but don’t burn yourself out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t think that you can sit back and let the good things in life come to you because even if it happens that way you will still be under using your talents and that’s a crime. Keep the momentum of the past few weeks going – don’t slow down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Remind yourself again that this is your time of year and that all things are possible. With the sun, Saturn and Mercury moving through your sign there is nothing you cannot get out of life, but you must first put a name to your dream.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Beware former rivals who come bearing gifts. Yes, they could be on the level but the planets warn this is no time to let down your guard, especially if there are big bucks at stake. Common sense will tell you who you can and cannot trust.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will come into contact with the right people in the right places at the right time today – but after that it is up to you to make the right impression. Look smart, talk tough and exude an air of confidence. How can they not be impressed?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is so much you can accomplish now but you must play by the rules. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means that important and influential people are watching you closely, so make sure what they see is beyond reproach.

