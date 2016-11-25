IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What does money mean to you? You may not have given it much thought in the past but you should think about it now. A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday could bring untold riches your way, but only if your mind and heart are open to them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to make a drama out of a crisis today. It will be all too easy to lose your sense of perspective and get angry about something that is really not worth the time or the trouble. Relax and tell yourself it’s just one of those things.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It is of the utmost importance that you look out for your own interests, because no one else will. You should be promoting yourself for all you are worth now, especially on the work front where you deserve more recognition than you have been getting.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t lack for courage today but you have got to make sure it is well directed. This is the perfect time to take a creative or artistic project to a much higher level. Believe in yourself and you will find it is really quite easy.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you have promised to do something for a loved one then you have no option but to see it through to completion. Today’s Venus-Pluto union in your opposite sign will give you the energy you need to get it done. In future, don’t promise so much.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t waste time thinking of what might have been because the planets suggest if you get your act together you will do things in the future that more than make up for the things you should have done in the past. And the future starts now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are in a go-getting frame of mind at the moment and that’s good because if you make a serious effort the results will astound you. You can quite easily create something that proves popular with the public – and makes you a fortune.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anything is possible if you want it enough. Jupiter in your birth sign urges you not to worry about whether or not you are doing the right thing, because the right thing is nothing more than what matters to you. It’s your needs that count.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The union of love planet Venus and your ruler Pluto today means you can charm the birds from the trees. Whatever, or whoever, it is you desire it can so easily be yours – all you have to do is put a name to your desire and then embrace it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been exceptionally dynamic of late and will reach new heights of success over the next 24 hours. You can sense that if you want to make changes now is the time, so be bold and be the one everyone else wants to be like.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t think too much about what you are doing today because the best results will happen when you let life play you. Once you are in the groove there will be no stopping you and you will be as lucky financially as you are in love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t tie yourself down to tasks and chores that bore you. Mars in your sign urges you to be adventurous and that applies to the small things as well as the big things. Each and every thing you choose to do must get you noticed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It might be wise to do less but think more today. Don’t worry that by being a bit less dynamic you will lose out in some way – on the contrary, the plans you make now will make success a sure thing in the not too distant future.

