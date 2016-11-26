IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Uranus link on your birthday means your mind will be working at maximum speed and maximum capacity this year. Be selective about what you choose to pursue – quality work will be more fulfilling and more profitable too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Mercury, planet of communication, working in your favour this weekend you will find it easy to win friends and influence people. Don’t let your thoughts be constricted by the mental limits certain people try to impose on you. Always be original.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been worrying about a money problem for no good reason. As from today though you will find it easy to stand back and see the situation for what it is, rather than what you fear it to be. You’re still a lot better off than most.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, is now on excellent terms with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, so there is no reason why you should not let those who love you know what you are thinking and feeling. But don’t go from one extreme to the other and say too much.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is a time and a place for work and a time and a place for play and the two should be kept as far apart as possible this weekend. Give yourself permission to go out and have fun and don’t think about work again until Monday.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Find some positive things to say about friends and colleagues over the next 48 hours. The more you make others feel good about themselves the more likely it is they will do good things for you around the time of next Tuesday’s new moon.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It does not matter what challenges you face this weekend you will overcome them all with ease. Your main problem at the moment seems to be that you are reading a bit too much into situations that are really quite simple. Try thinking less!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Say what is on your mind over the next 48 hours, even if it offends people you want to stay on good terms with. The closer you get to the new moon in Sagittarius early next week the easier it will be to put your point of view across.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s Mercury-Uranus link makes it a real possibility that you will come up with an idea that could change your life for the better. However, if you have a good idea you must write it down immediately. Capture it while it is fresh in your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are well aware of what you can do and now you must make sure the rest of the world is aware of it too. There is no need to be modest, or embarrassed that you are so far ahead of the pack – everyone needs to know you’re the best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is something you feel you have to say then say it this weekend because the words will just flow out of you. You are sure to make a good impression, even more so if you speak plainly and make sure everyone understands you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be confident about your opinions and make sure you defend them courageously. Certain people are sure to kick up a fuss and complain that your views are beyond the pale but only you can decide what limits to impose on your ideas, if any.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to be thought of highly by influential people then you need to speak up and let them know what you are up to. If you come across as a serious person they in turn will take your ideas seriously – and success won’t be far behind.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error