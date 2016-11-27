IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You know in your mind what it is you want to accomplish but try not to limit yourself, because the coming 12 months will throw up options and alternatives that you may not have thought of before. Have a plan by all means but keep it flexible, too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be asking a lot of big questions of yourself over the next few days. Whether or not you get any meaningful answers remains to be seen but you can no longer go on living as if nothing matters – when deep down you know everything does.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You know that change is necessary but you are not yet sure how you should be going about it. What happens around the time of Tuesday’s new moon will help you to identify what direction you should be moving in. After that it’s up to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The next few days could see the start of a new relationship but it could also take an existing relationship to a higher level. Either way, what happens around the time of the new moon on Tuesday will give your love life a much-needed boost.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t get bogged down by details and trivia over the next few days. Promise yourself now that you will focus only on essentials, such as getting ahead in your career and making a fortune from your wonderful ideas – and yes, they really are quite brilliant.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is nothing you cannot do now if you put your mind to it. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart gives you the confidence you need to embark on a brand new adventure. Time to make those outrageous dreams come true!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will learn a lot about someone over the coming week, maybe more than you feel comfortable with, What you need to remember is that everyone is different and has different needs and desires. Maybe you should be a bit more adventurous too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Communication is the key to success and the more you talk things through with partners and colleagues the more you will understand that your interests and their interests are one and the same, or at least close enough to make co-operation viable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Follow your instincts Scorpio, even if they take you in a different direction to everyone else. That applies especially to money matters and business deals. If you sense that something is wrong it might be wise to keep your cash in your pocket.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What would you do if you knew you could not fail? So do it! Not only does the Sun in your sign favour creative and career activities but the upcoming new moon will encourage you to be more daring and dynamic – yes, even more so than now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Not even a Capricorn can be brave all the time and what happens today may scare you a bit. The good news is that this particular fear is based on an illusion, one that will fade away like morning mist around the time of Tuesday’s new moon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Seek out people who make you think. Yes, of course, you like to think for yourself and you are good at it but there is still a lot you can learn from those whose experience of life is vastly different from your own. There is always more to discover.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The approaching new moon urges you to take advantage of the opportunities now coming your way. If you have been thinking about changing your job or even taking a new career direction now is the time to stop thinking and start doing. Go for it!

