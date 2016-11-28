IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have everything going for you now and opportunities for success will come thick and fast. Don’t try to fly under the radar because it won’t work – you have no option but to accept that the eyes of the world will be on you. You’re a star – so shine!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not want to change course – you hate to admit that you made a wrong call – but what choice do you have? The stakes are so high now that you must do whatever is necessary to get out of the hole you have dug for yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have got to keep your mind on the job over the next few days. You have too many serious things to take care of to waste time on trivialities, so let others know that fun and games are out of the question, at least for now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you start the week in the right frame of mind you will find it much easier to deal with what happens later on. You can make yourself happy or you can make yourself sad over the next few days – it takes the same amount of effort.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What happens over the next 24 hours will force you to rethink both your working routine and the way you look at your health. You have been pushing yourself too hard for too long and the cracks are beginning to show – so slow down.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because tomorrow’s new moon falls in the most powerful area of your chart you will be dynamic in the extreme. Whatever your aims and ambitions may be now is the time to do something about them. Anything is possible if you want it enough.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will get the chance to heal rifts and end feuds over the next few days. If family issues are causing problems now is the time to sit everyone down and discuss what has gone wrong and what needs to be done to make it right again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how many misunderstandings there have been of late the approaching new moon will make communication so much easier. Be honest with others and they will be honest with you. If you open up emotionally the results are sure to delight you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Keep your spending to a minimum over the next few days because others will find plenty of reasons to encourage you to put your hand in your pocket. Anyone who comes to you with a sob story must be told they are wasting their time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A little bit of optimism will go a long way over the next few days, so get your head right and get ready to have some fun. You have so much going for you and so much to look forward to – there is simply no excuse not to smile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t be the life and soul of the party today. Find a quiet place where you can sit and contemplate the meaning of your existence and don’t even think about money or your career. Riches come from within, so look there for your success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try talking to people you would usually go out of your way to avoid. You may be surprised to discover you have much in common. If you make an effort to reach out and make contact this week you will make some interesting new friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will find yourself under pressure as the week begins but there is no doubt you can handle it. Don’t panic or it may give employers and other important people the impression that you are out of your depth – and you most certainly are not.

