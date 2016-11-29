IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday makes this an extra special time. But don’t sit back and wait for the good things in life to come to you – get out into the world and seize them for yourself. The future belongs to those who are dynamic and daring.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Get past wishful thinking and start making your dreams come true. Today’s new moon will help you to identify your priorities and then stick to them – you won’t go off at a tangent as you have done so many times before. Success is guaranteed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have got to be tough, maybe even ruthless, but you have also got to be fair. You don't need to stoop to underhanded methods, you just need to play by the rules and put your heart and soul into what you are doing – then you will win.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Let loved ones know how much you care for them. They know already, of course, but it never hurts to labour the point and as today’s new moon falls in the relationship area of your chart your words will go down very well indeed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t have time for fun and games. There are so many serious matters that need to be dealt with, so don’t get sidetracked by non-essentials. A new moon makes this the perfect time for a new start, especially in your working routine.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Put your worries behind you and take a few risks. A new moon in your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius will see to it that your successes will pay off big time while your failures, few as they are likely to be, don’t make a dent in your ego.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because today’s new moon falls in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart you must not let your emotions get the better of you. Other people’s indecision may rub you up the wrong way but if you feign indifference you’ll be okay.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t let other people impose restrictions on you, and certainly don’t impose them on yourself. Go where you want to go and do what you want to do. Socially and romantically you will get more out of the day if you do what comes naturally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Money matters will be much on your mind today and so long as your head rather than your heart is in control you will be okay. If, however, you allow your emotions to influence your judgment you could be heading for choppy financial waters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be eager to start something new but don’t be in such a mad rush that you overlook important details. Use today’s new moon in your sign to clarify what your ambitions are going to be – then work toward them one at a time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A new moon in the most retiring area of your chart means you will want to be on your own. Those who know you well will give you the space you need. Those who don’t know you well will know you better by the end of the day!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Deep down you have been having doubts about certain issues and the way that you view them and your doubts will come to the surface over the next 24 hours. Next time, try to look past superficial answers – they are rarely the right ones.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s new moon will boost your confidence and make you believe that you have what it takes to succeed in the big, bad world. If you are serious about reaching the top of your chosen profession now is the time to turn pro. Go for it Pisces!

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error