IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mind planet Mercury is linked to your ruler Pluto on your birthday this year, so if you use your brain some amazing insights will occur to you over the coming 12 months, the kind that can be used to boost both your income and your social standing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no point arguing with someone in a position of power, because even if the facts are all on your side they will still refuse to see things your way – and there is nothing you can do about it. Stay out of their way if you can.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are big enough and tough enough to blaze your own trail through life, so don’t worry that certain individuals are refusing to support you. What they say or do is of no relevance at all – you are the one who is in control.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be tempted to get angry with someone who has let you down professionally but a safer course would be to forgive and forget. Act as if nothing important has happened. To be honest it hasn’t – you are overreacting to a minor event.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may find it hard to put your feelings into words today but your body language will speak volumes. If you have fallen out with a friend or relative over something petty now is the time to put it behind you. Love cures everything.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have nothing to fear and everything to look forward to, so why are you so determined to take a negative view of what is occurring? Remember, when you think bad thoughts you increase the chances of bad things coming about.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t feel hard done by if you have to postpone something you were looking forward to. Come the end of the week you will be glad you were forced to make changes. Trust that fate in its wisdom knows what is good for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t try to beat your rivals into submission today, no matter how much you think they deserve it. Look instead for compromise solutions that everyone can feel happy with. They are available if you make an effort to look for them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means say “No” to something that others are trying to impose on you – and don’t feel in the least bit guilty about it. You are who you are for a reason and under no circumstances should you pretend to be someone else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may seem as if your hopes have been dashed but that is not the case. Yes, what happened recently was a rather large setback but if you give it time you will eventually get what it is you desire. Can you spell “patience” Sag?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must not allow yourself to be lulled into a false sense of security. By all means enjoy the good things in life, by all means live for the present, but keep an eye on the future too – it will be here soon enough.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem a bit touchy at the moment but according to the planets this rather negative phase will pass quickly, most likely by the weekend. Try to look on the bright side and try to see the good that exists in everyone.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friends and colleagues may respect your motives but it would appear they are having a few doubts about your methods. Is there a better way to get your views and opinions across? Or do you just enjoy going around making enemies?

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error