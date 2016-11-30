IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Be a catalyst for change. Get things moving. Get people talking. For best results aim to be provocative, to say things and do things that bring a strong reaction. You may make a few enemies along the way but you certainly won’t be ignored.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Focus on the big things today and let the little things pass you by. Most likely you will find yourself attracted to the kind of ideas and issues that most people never even consider. But you’re not most people, you’re an ultra-smart Aries.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You look confident on the outside but on the inside your emotions are raging. It is of the utmost importance that you stay in control of your feelings, because if you lose your grip for even a moment you could do something you later regret.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t be able to hide your thoughts and feelings from other people today, so don’t even try. Your face will betray you even when you think you are lying convincingly, so you might as well open up and let the world know your secrets.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Although you may be eager to get moving you should take it easy for the sake of your health. The first thing you must do today is to ask yourself, honestly, if there is anything that has to be done immediately. Chances are most things can wait.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although the sun in Sagittarius at this time of year makes you hugely dynamic you may find it difficult to get moving today. But don’t let it worry you if nothing much gets done because you will more than make up for it later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so forget about the past and start thinking about what could be achieved if you get your act together and make some positive moves. Learn what you can from what’s gone before – then move on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You like to be different and you like to flout rules but the planets warn if you do that today you could find yourself in a lot of trouble. Be wary of anyone who encourages you to take risks – it may be they want to see you fail.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone will try to take something from you today, but they will only succeed if you let them. You are certainly no pushover when it comes to a fight, so dig in your heels and refuse to give up what belongs only to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You no doubt feel pumped up and ready for anything but you are strongly advised not to just throw yourself at each and every challenge that comes your way. Be selective in what you do or a lot of what you do will be wasted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Rivals and competitors seem determined to give you a hard time – so give them a hard time back! Keep telling yourself that you have what it takes to be the best and reach the top. Self-belief is not just an option, it is essential.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Nothing in life is set in stone. Even if you seem to be heading down a predestined course you can still change direction. Be aware of the forces that are shaping your life but be aware too that free will trumps everything – so use it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

When you desire something enough you can always find a way to get it. However, the planets warn that what you desire right now is not going to be good for you, so think through the possible consequences – and maybe put your desire on hold.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error