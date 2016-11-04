IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

According to the planets you have focused too much on either your career or your home life and not enough on the other, so your main aim over the coming year is to restore the balance. Try asking others what they need rather than relying merely on guesswork.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Avoid people who seem to enjoy making a drama out of a crisis. The best way to deal with upheavals, both at home and at work, is to stay calm, think things through and take the appropriate action. Don’t make life unnecessarily complicated.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If there is something you were meaning to do but for one reason or another failed to get started on don’t worry there is still plenty of time. Let friends and work colleagues know what you are up to – maybe they will be able to help.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You should be looking ahead now and thinking of ways you can turn the tables on people who have given you such a hard time of late. It does not have to be anything too personal or drastic. Living well is often the best revenge.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you take the opposite viewpoint to everyone else you are asking for trouble. Be careful you don’t stir things up so much that you lose control of the situation and turn people against you. A pretend argument could easily turn into a real one.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart may be piling on the pressure but you are tough enough to take it. Anyone who thinks you will just roll over and play dead obviously does not know you very well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t be surprised if someone you are close to emotionally says something less than flattering about you today. Before you break down in tears find out why they are making a big thing of your failings. There must be a reason for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This may be a frustrating time for you but it won’t last forever so don’t despair. A few days from now Mars will move into the most dynamic area of your chart and you will be on the front foot again. Between now and then try to relax.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to let a rival off the hook today but the planets warn that might not be such a good idea. If they get the impression that you are a bit of a soft touch they will most likely try to challenge your position again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What happens today and over the weekend will convince you that it is time to give up on something that isn’t going to work. At least it will have taught you a valuable lesson: that not even a Sagittarius can go it alone every time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have to put a creative activity on hold today but you can always come back to it later. The simple fact is you have so many projects on the go at the moment that you have to focus on the most important things first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not entirely trust what you hear today but don’t let that stop you from acting on it. Even if the situation has been exaggerated somewhat there is still enough information there for you to work on, and hopefully profit from too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be in the most outgoing of moods at the moment but that’s okay. Your main aim now must be to build up your energy again so you are ready for the new week that begins on Monday – it’s going to be an extremely busy one.

