IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Love planet Venus and changes planet Uranus make a brilliant link on your birthday, so affairs of the heart will be a lot of fun. Surprise the object of your affection with words and actions that reassure them that your romance is still very much alive.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A lot can happen over a single weekend – and most likely will. Don’t bother making plans because whatever you decide is sure to be overtaken by events. Just be ready to act quickly and decisively when the opportunity arises to make a name for yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There are times when you can no longer keep your feelings to yourself and this is one of them. With Uranus, planet of upheaval, dominating the most sensitive area of your chart the intensity of your emotions is likely to surprise you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Take a supervising role rather than get your own hands dirty. Others will be happy to do what you ask of them, provided they feel that you value their efforts. Say the right words and push the right buttons and you won’t have to do a thing for yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to make an impression on employers and other important people now is the time to get serious about it. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart urges you to do something drastic, something that makes the world take notice.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will be inspired this weekend. Your every thought, your every idea, will have a touch of genius about it. Others will praise you to the skies but don’t let the adulation go to your head. Ideas mean nothing unless you do something with them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No one has betrayed you and no one is out to get you, so why have you fallen prey to so many worries and fears? Tell yourself that it’s all an illusion, that your mind is playing tricks on you. It’s not a million miles from the truth.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will find what you have been searching for this weekend but you still won’t be satisfied. Could it be you are beginning to realize that the answers you seek are not to be found “out there” but “in here”? Listen to the still, small voice inside.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t be afraid to break the rules this weekend. Other people have been telling you what to do and how to behave for a long time – now you must ignore what they say and follow your instincts, and your instincts say “have fun”.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will come up with some amazing ideas over the next 48 hours. You will also be on inspired form in your personal life. If you begin a relationship this weekend it is sure to be exciting. Existing relationships will also be a lot more fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to cut through the chaos and confusion and get to the root of a problem that has been causing not just you but many other people sleepless nights. The solution, once you find it, will be simplicity itself. Why didn’t you think of it before?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Uranus, your ruler, has a tendency to make you act in haste and that will certainly be the case this weekend. Before rushing in where angels fear to tread make sure you at least know the lie of the land – and where the emergency exits are located!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You possess a kind of insight that others find extremely spooky. But there will be nothing mystic or supernatural about the conclusions you reach this weekend. The evidence is there for everyone to see, though as usual most people won’t be looking.

