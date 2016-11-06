IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is no point getting annoyed with people who cannot keep pace with you intellectually or professionally – it’s not their fault you are such a high-flyer. Accept them for who and what they are and focus on getting the best from yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t just latch on to the latest trend, start one of your own. The more those around you seem to be following the herd the more you must show your independent side. Aries is a cardinal sign, which means you were born to lead.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mars, planet of action, moves into the career area of your chart on the 9th, which will endow you with a burning desire to succeed. Face up to whatever challenges come your way and show important people you are a force to be reckoned with.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

One of the best times of the year begins for you in just a few days when Mars enters your fellow air sign of Aquarius. You will become a lot more adventurous over the next few weeks – yes, even more so than you are now!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s time to face up to an issue that you have been trying so hard to avoid. Common sense should tell you that sooner or later you will have to deal with it, so it might as well be now while your confidence is still high.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The entry of Mars into your opposite sign on Wednesday will be cause for celebration but also cause for concern. You will certainly be more dynamic where affairs of the heart are concerned but you will be more argumentative too. An interesting week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will need to show your ruthless side over the next few days, especially on the work front where, if you don’t deal with rivals quickly, they might just make your life a misery. Don’t feel sorry for them – it’s them or you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will start to feel more confident and dynamic over the next few days. You know what you want and you know where to get it and from Wednesday onwards you will go all out to make it your own. Only a fool would stand against you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will need to work closely with certain people over the next few weeks and because you generally prefer to work on your own it won’t always be easy. Yes, of course, some people can be a pain but try to be a bit more forgiving.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to learn an important lesson, namely that if you want to get on in life it pays to network with people who are well connected. You may not be much of a team player but, for the coming week at least, try pretending you are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have been on a high of late, thanks to Mars in your sign, but as from next week you will need to be more careful how you use your time and energy. Focus only on activities that mean something to you personally. Don’t spread yourself too thin.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars for the coming week is that you must set your sights higher – in fact much higher. Show employers and other important people that you are special, that you can get things done, that you were born for bigger and better things.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Let your imagination guide you and don’t be afraid to follow your thoughts down what seem to be dark and dangerous paths. Most likely they are nothing of the sort and once you overcome your fear you will realize your full creative potential.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

