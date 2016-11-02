IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday will boost your self-belief and make it easy for you to move in a new direction. The more others say you are heading for a fall the more you will enjoy it when you break through to a more profitable level. Go for it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Instead of trying to give up certain vices (and failing) try making a virtue of them and enjoying them as much as you can. Chances are you will eventually get so sick of what you are doing that you find giving up much easier. Give it a go.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in the partnership area of your chart means you will have to work hard to persuade those you live and work with to support your objectives. Flattery will work to a certain extent but you still have to show you know what you are doing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have started a lot of new things of late but there is simply no way you are going to be able to follow them all through to completion. You will have to decide this week what is worth carrying on with and what needs to be junked.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in your fellow water sign of Scorpio means that happy days are here again. No, really. Over the coming week make it a priority to kiss and make up with anyone you have fallen out with. Don’t let bad feelings hold you back.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens over the next few days will remind you that your home life and your family are the backbone of your existence, that if there are problems there you will never be happy in other areas. Put loved ones both first and last.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Money matters may have dominated in recent weeks but now you are a bit more relaxed and can focus on your social life. The coming week will bring someone new into your life, someone with whom you will have a lot of fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to come down to earth a bit and deal with matters of a practical nature. Most of all you need to be sensible with money, especially if you are the kind of Libra for whom “easy come, easy go” seems to make perfect sense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your head and your heart are now working in harmony, so anything you begin over the next few days is sure to be a success. Follow your instincts and don’t let anyone talk you into changing your plans. It’s your life and you must control it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There has been a lot of coming and going of late and to make sense of it you will need to stand back and see your activities in a wider context. What do they mean? Where are they taking you? More to the point, are they all necessary?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have accomplished much already this year and no doubt feel you could drive yourself to even greater heights. Maybe you could, but if you try to do it all on your own you could also fall a long way. Get help from friends and colleagues.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in the career area of your chart encourages you to put your ideas to the test. They will undoubtedly transform your life but you will also be attacked by those who want to uphold the status quo. Your revolutionary spirit will see you through.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No matter how difficult the past few weeks have been what happens this week will more than make up for it. Get rid of any lingering negative thoughts and start looking forward to all the good things that are now hurtling your way.

