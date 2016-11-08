IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Humility may not be one of your strong points but if you expect too much of yourself this year your ego could be brought down to earth with a crash. Be modest about your achievements even if, deep down, you truly believe you are in a class of your own.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If everyone seems to be saying the same thing at the moment it will pay you to be a bit suspicious. According to the planets it could well be the case that what others say and what others mean are two entirely different things.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more someone tries to persuade you to back their latest big idea the more you should keep your distance. The current cosmic climate warns that while they may think they are on to a sure-fire winner most likely they are kidding themselves.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may think highly of yourself, and with good reason, but self-regard alone won’t bring you the success you crave. In fact, if you make a silly mistake you could end up looking foolish. Be aware of your weaknesses as well as your strengths.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you thought was going so well will suffer an unexpected setback over the next 24 hours. Whatever the cause may be it is not the end of the world, so don’t overreact. Your big brain will come up with a solution – it always does.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This will be a very busy day and if you try to do everything you could end up in a state of collapse. Make a list of things that have to be done and stick with that to the exclusion of everything else. Make it essentials only Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are no stranger to speaking your mind but the planets indicate it might be better to say nothing at all today. Certainly don’t brag about how good you are at certain things. It might encourage a rival to try to prove you wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are of the opinion that the good things in life are somehow going to fall in your lap then, inevitably, you will be disappointed. If there is something you desire you personally must make an effort to go out and get it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more others sing your praises today the more likely it is they are up to no good, so don’t be taken in by their words. The fact is you don’t need flattery. You know what you are capable of and you know what you are worth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you need help today then you must ask for it. Friends and family will happily come to your aid but they cannot read your mind, so speak up and let them know what kind of assistance it is you require. You cannot possibly do it all yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some people think you are spending too much time enjoying yourself and not enough time taking care of serious matters. Some people can go jump! You will get serious when it is time to get serious, and that time is not now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are in a bit of an extravagant mood at the moment and will most likely go over the top one way or another. Avoid the temptation to spend large sums of money on things you don’t really need – you will only hate yourself for it later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you confront what you are scared of today it won’t ever scare you again. Few things in life are worth getting worked up about, so face up to your fears and see them for what they are: illusions that can and must be ignored.

