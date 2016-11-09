IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you want to make changes now is the time. The influence of Mars on your birthday will encourage you to be ruthless, especially with yourself, so there can be no excuses for leaving things as they are. If you can dream it you can do it – and do it you must.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruler, makes you extremely independent but sometimes your brain freezes and you find yourself stuck. There are so many possibilities available to you now that you may have to ask friends what you should do next. Listen, learn and act.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s move into the career area of your chart this week makes this the ideal time to set yourself new goals and targets. Try aiming higher than you usually do because you are considerably more creative than you give yourself credit for.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are tired of the same old faces and places then get up and get away and head somewhere new. Long-distance travel will bring opportunities to expand your mind and maybe boost your bank balance too. Learn to love your adventurous side.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is beginning to dawn on you that you may have been a bit too free and easy with your money and other resources in recent months. You now need to balance the books and make sure your financial situation does not spiral out of control.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets indicate that something is coming to a head and if you are not ready to change then the results could be painful. Your first task must be to face up to certain aspects of your life that are not going as well as they should

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Details, details, you really do love details. And that’s okay because with Mars changing signs today you will do best if you focus on mundane activities. The more attention you pay to little things the more big things will go well for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Energy planet Mars moves into the most creative area of your chart today, making it easy to push ahead again with projects that have been at a standstill for a while. Decide what it is that YOU want to accomplish, then just get on with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have to cut back on social activities for a while as you shift your focus to matters closer to home. The simple fact is you have been neglecting loved ones and relatives and need to make up for it – and that means now, not later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can sense that a new cycle is about to begin and as it begins you must make an effort to shake off the negative thinking that has been plaguing you of late. The world is still a wonderful place – and you are still a wonderful person.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may feel an overwhelming urge to do something important or dramatic but don’t get carried away. Try to stay relaxed, physically, mentally and emotionally, and wait for the right opportunity to act. Chances are it won’t be long in coming.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mars, planet of energy and ambition, moves into your birth sign today, starting a phase in which you will want to make your mark on the world. Just make sure it is the right sort of mark. Fame is good. Infamy most certainly is not.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a danger that some strange ideas will muscle their way into your mind today and if you let them take hold they could cause serious problems. Keep telling yourself that your fears and anxieties mean nothing and can be safely ignored.

