IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you are serious about transforming your life you will get the opportunity to do so over the coming year. A new moon on your birthday is an almost perfect omen of success, so believe in yourself and in your ability to rise above setbacks and obstacles.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Forget about details and forget about doing the right thing. This weekend you should have only one aim in mind: to have as much fun as possible. For those born under the sign of Aries there are no limits, so deny yourself nothing and enjoy everything.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Those who have been giving you a hard time must be left in no doubt that you will no longer put up with their negative behaviour. You have serious things to do in your life and have no intention of wasting your time on critics and cynics.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There will be social invitations aplenty this weekend, and that’s good because some of the people you meet are going to be useful to you, personally and professionally, between now and the end of the year. Make your popularity work for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

According to the planets you are feeling guilty because things are going so well for you now but so badly for friends and colleagues. It’s good of you to be concerned but it’s your own fate you should be thinking of. Others will come though okay.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your mind is full of good ideas but you need to scale them down to the two or three that are genuinely worth pursuing. If you go after too many goals you run the risk of reaching none of them. Never stop thinking, but act wisely too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may seem as if your cash-flow problems are too big to cope with but don’t throw in the towel just yet. What happens over the next 48 hours will remind you that you are never alone, that if you ask for assistance it will be given.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A new moon in your sign endows you with a huge amount of confidence and you will be motivated to take action of one sort or another. Follow your instincts and, if you want to satisfy your material desires, do so without feeling guilty about it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sooner or later you will have to make changes but the time is not quite right yet, so curb your impatience. Listen to your inner voice this weekend and only act when it tells you to act. What other people say can be safely ignored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What happens this weekend will remind you that material success is not the be all and end all of life. The answers you seek are not to be found in the size of your pay packet or even in popularity. They are to be found in your heart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

People who can help you in your career will come into your life over the next few days and if you listen to what they tell you it could make a huge difference to your long-term ambitions. Having said that, only you can make the ultimate decisions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to get your own back on someone who has let you down or made you look foolish but is it worth the effort? Rise above petty things this weekend and forgive those you think have done you harm. Don’t pursue senseless vendettas.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Pisces is a sensitive sign and you will find it difficult to hide that side of your nature over the next 48 hours. But why would you want to hide it? You should never be scared of your emotions, not least because they make you unique.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error