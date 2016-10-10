IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The only thing that can hold you back is your own negative thinking. Overcome it by reminding yourself each and every day that you are a rare and special human being and that it is your destiny to succeed. And believe it, because it’s true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Everyone else thinks you are a star, so why don’t you? Take a moment to step outside yourself today and see yourself through other people’s eyes. You may not be perfect but you get things done, and in today’s world that’s a rare talent.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t blame fate if what happens today is not to your liking. The message of the planets for the coming week is that you must be strong and accept what occurs, be it good or bad. Your shoulders are broad enough to carry the load.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will take a fancy to one person today and heartily dislike someone else. The only problem is that you may get it round the wrong way and end up liking the person who is no good for you and disliking the person who is!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

An offer of some kind may be tempting but can you be sure it is right for you? Take care when dealing with people who promise you the world. You should know by now that the only real way to make a fortune is to work for it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Loved ones will be moody today and you in turn will be annoyed. Before the situation gets out of hand remind yourself that it takes all sorts to make a world and not even your nearest and dearest will always see things the same way as you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A relationship will come under pressure today and if you say the wrong thing it could so easily come to an end. Tomorrow, of course, you will regret having opened your mouth but by then it may be too late, so play safe and keep quiet!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are at a crossroads as far as a creative project is concerned. Do you carry on with it, even though it has become a struggle, or do you give up and focus your energy on something else? That’s a lot of time and effort you would have wasted!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your workload will increase dramatically over the next few days, so make sure you get your chores out of the way as quickly as possible. If you fall behind you may never catch up again and you know how much you hate being under pressure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must deal with an outstanding feud at once, because if you allow it to drag on it will hold you back for weeks, maybe even months. You don’t have to admit defeat but you do have to look a bit harder for a compromise solution.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you don’t feel much in the mood for working today you must not force yourself. It’s unlikely you will make a good job of your tasks if you do, so put them off until a later date when you are in a more receptive frame of mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There seems to be something that is holding you back from taking a risk and that’s a shame because the planets indicate if you go for it you will gain in ways you had not anticipated. Thinking about it is not enough – you must do it, now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Once again you are worrying about something you have no way of changing, but according to the planets what you fear the most is the one thing that is least likely to happen. Summon up your courage and don’t let silly anxieties hold you back.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error