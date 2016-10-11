IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter in your birth sign promises a fantastic year to come, but that does not mean you will have things all your own way. There could be problems if you overindulge in the finer things of life, so give some thought to your health.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone will offer you some excellent advice today but because it is not what you were hoping to hear you may decide to ignore it. Mistake! Don’t let your ego get in the way of the facts, especially where money matters are concerned.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be tempted to push yourself harder than ever today but the planets warn that may not be such a good idea. You are moving at high speed already and, if anything, should be thinking about slowing down a bit. Or do you want to crash?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Anything is possible for you now that Mercury, your ruler, is energized by Jupiter, planet of expansion, but that does not mean you have to do everything. If you want to make serious progress you must focus your energy in a single direction.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are attaching too much importance to something that just a few days ago would have meant nothing to you at all. Why you should have gone from one extreme to the other is anyone’s guess but you need to back off a bit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be eager to start something new but don’t get carried away. According to the planets your main task now is to inject some reality back into your thinking. You don’t have to give up on your dreams, just bring them back to earth.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A lot of great things seem to be landing in your lap and there will be moments today when you wonder if you deserve so much good fortune. Maybe you do and maybe you don’t but, whatever the answer, don’t let it stop you enjoying life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s Mercury-Jupiter link in your sign endows you with so much confidence and optimism and energy. The only danger is you might get carried away and go to extremes. Remember, causes always have consequences, even when times are good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A good deed you did for a friend or colleague will be repaid in full over the next 24 hours and your rivals will be dismayed to see you benefit. The fact is they are jealous because they can’t match your success. You deserve your good fortune.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There are a lot of strange ideas in the air at the moment, so be careful what you allow yourself to believe. Also, you need to get past the notion that there are plots and conspiracies taking place all around you. It’s your imagination going to extremes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is potentially a great time for work-related matters but there is also a danger that you will go over the top and undo all the good things you have achieved in recent weeks. Self-belief is a wonderful thing but too much can be dangerous.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will do something so out of character, so outrageous, today that even those who know you well will be shocked. Hopefully it won’t tarnish your reputation too much but it will certainly give others something to think about – and gossip about.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a real possibility that you will come into money over the next few days, but there is also a possibility that you will lose money by signing up to a get-rich-quick scheme of some kind. If so, you will have only yourself to blame.

