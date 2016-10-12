IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus, your ruler, links to Uranus, planet of upheavals, on your birthday, so the coming 12 months may be a bit rocky. You will do okay and come through unscathed if you take nothing too seriously. The good and the bad balance out in the end.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you want people to understand what you have to say then spell it out for them slowly and simply. Even then there is the possibility that what you say and what others hear will be two entirely different things. Make allowances for that.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you are eager to boost your earnings then what you hear over the next 24 hours will give you some ideas as to how you can make it happen. First though, ask yourself: is your cash-flow situation really so bad? Maybe you should just spend less.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how open and outgoing a Gemini you are most of the time this will be one of those days when you want to be left alone with your thoughts. You have every right to demand that others do not invade your personal space.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may be true that certain people are talking about you behind your back but why should that concern you? There is nothing they can say that will divert you from the path you have chosen, so long as you continue to believe in yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets warn that friends and family members will tell you either what they think you want to hear or what they think will further their own interests in some way. In which case, take everything they say with a large pinch of salt.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are so many distractions in your life at the moment and that could be a big problem. If you are unable to focus on the two or three things that are of genuine importance you could lose out financially, and maybe emotionally too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone gives you a hard time today you must not hesitate to give them a hard time back – it’s the only language they understand. No one has the right to force you to support what you do not believe in. Stand up for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some things are too important to be left to other people, no matter how much you would prefer to delegate. That applies to all areas of your life but especially to money matters and business issues. Take care of deals and details yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Yes, someone you are close to emotionally has betrayed your trust but try not to let your disappointment show. This is one of those situations where, if you get annoyed, you could make the situation a lot worse than it would otherwise be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Go out of your way to convince people that you have what it takes to compete at the highest level. You are as good as the next person and better than most and it’s about time you started to believe that. Small successes will lead to bigger ones.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem to be on the verge of giving something up, something that has been a central part of your life for years, but if you are smart you will leave it a while before making a final decision. Ultimately, you may not have to let it go.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something that sounds like bad news early in the day will sound like good news come the evening, so don’t get dismayed if someone greets you with gloomy tidings. Changes on the home front won’t be as far-reaching as you fear.

