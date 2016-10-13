IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must have faith in yourself at all times over the coming 12 months. Other people may doubt you but you can and you will keep moving toward your long-term goal whatever the setbacks. Deep down you know you’re a winner – so win.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone in a position of authority says something you disagree with today you may be tempted to make an issue of it, but is that wise? They have the power and are clearly eager to use it. Maybe you should just stay out of the way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Mars and Pluto well placed in your chart you can, if you so choose, blast your way through your opponents’ defences. But why use up all that precious energy when you could, with a little bit of thought, charm them just as effectively?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There are a lot of rumours flying about the place at the moment and if you feel they are damaging your credibility you must do something about them. On the other hand, you do enjoy being in the spotlight, so maybe it’s a price worth paying.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Relationships seem to be taking on a more aggressive edge. You need to remind yourself every now and again that life is not a battle, that more can be achieved in the long-term by compromise and co-operation. Strive to make friends, not enemies.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are advised not to do too much over the next few days. If a friend asks you to take on extra responsibilities you must turn them down flat. Your friendship will recover but your health may not if you push yourself too hard.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The tempo of life will pick up over the next few days – can you stand the pace? Of course you can: You’re a Virgo and adept at burning candles at both ends. Creative activities of all kinds will go well for you now, so don’t be afraid to take risks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone will use their position to get you to do things you would not choose to do if you were in control. But you’re not and you really have no alternative but to go along with their plans. Do it with a smile – it won’t be so bad.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to have almost limitless energy at your disposal and the more there is to get done the more you enjoy it. Which is fine, but don’t forget that in the long-term it is quality work that matters. Try doing better rather than doing more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are moving so fast at the moment that you are not sure you could slow down if you wanted to. You must, however, take time out today to pay certain bills that are well past their due dates. You cannot just ignore financial reality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars in your sign makes you even more dynamic and decisive than you were before and anyone who does not believe that will believe it come the weekend. Seize the initiative and make sure the world knows you are a force to be reckoned with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Just because other people expect you to be the life and soul of the party does not mean you have a duty to be so. Your first duty is, was and always will be to yourself, so by all means avoid bright lights and noisy people today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to be quite aggressive in your opinions of late and some people are a bit concerned about it. They shouldn’t be. You have every right to stand up for what you believe, so long as you don’t take it too far and make it a war.

