IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to be more assertive and you need to let people know what you will and will not put up with in your life. It’s not like you to be so serious but others will respect you more if you know your own worth and your own mind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone will try to talk you into cashing in your winnings now but if your instincts tell you to wait a bit then you must not allow yourself to be rushed. The longer you leave it the greater your share of the pie will be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have to accept a supporting role of some kind but that’s okay. If nothing else it means you won’t be held responsible if things start to go wrong. Teamwork is always good, especially when it allows you to share the blame.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

When the sun changes signs a week or so from now your workload will increase, so the fewer things you have on the go now the better. If you have a bit of time on your hands today treat yourself to a break – you deserve it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have so much to look forward to but, as Cancer tends to do, you are looking back and lamenting what might have been. You have to educate yourself and train yourself to care more about what is coming than what has already gone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there is something you need to say then speak up. The sun remains in the communications area of your chart another week or so, making it easy for you to put your feelings into words. Say what you have to say and to hell with the consequences!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Money matters will take up most of your time over the next 24 hours and you are right to take them seriously. The more financial loose ends you can tie up now the more fun you will have during the second half of the month.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is and will continue to be an enjoyable time for you and there is no reason why it should end any time soon. However, later in the month you will have to be a bit more careful with money, so don’t spend it all in one go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do you have a clear idea of what your long-term aims and ambitions are going to be? If not then you must give it some serious thought today, tomorrow and over the weekend. A new solar year is fast approaching – be ready for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you let slip private information today you could find it being used against you later on by your rivals. Sometimes you can be too open and honest for your own good, so keep your secrets to yourself – the world does not need to know about them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be in a rebellious frame of mind at the moment but you are advised not to rock the boat. A week or so from know you will be able to speak freely but in the meantime bite your tongue and let others do the talking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make the most of the sun in your fellow air sign of Libra because by the end of next week your workload will double and new duties and responsibilities, at home and at work, will be placed on your shoulders. Have fun while you can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must get your financial affairs in order over the next few days. If you need to cut costs then do so and don’t listen to those who say you are overreacting. The sooner you get the books balanced the sooner your outlook will improve.

