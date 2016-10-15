IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday will encourage you to take risks and that can be either a good thing or a bad thing. Allow yourself to be inspired but make sure you know what all the possible outcomes are before making your move.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Listen to and act on what your inner voice tells you. What other people say may be interesting but if you follow their advice you will regret it. The more they try to make plans for you the more you must insist they mind their own business.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t gamble with your health this weekend because a sun-Jupiter link could tempt you to take the kind of risks that lead to injury. You may be tough but you are not indestructible. Have fun but make sure you know what your limits are.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Can you trust the advice you receive from friends and colleagues? Maybe, but is it worth taking the chance? What they tell you may in fact bear little relation to the truth, so dig in your heels if they try to force you to act.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your emotions will get the better of you over the next 48 hours and you could say or do something you later regret. Don’t condemn yourself for it though. Even a down-to-earth Cancer cannot control their feelings every minute of every day.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Flattery will get you everywhere this weekend but it works both ways: Others will find it easy to flatter you too. This could be dangerous if you are the kind of Leo who needs reassurance, because others will tell you what they want you to hear.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something you have been worrying about for weeks, months, maybe even years needs to be dealt with once and for all and then forgotten. It does not matter what you actually do, so long as you take a decision and see it through to the end.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your way is best, of course, and if others would only follow your example everything would work out for the best. But how likely is that? Stop trying to persuade those who don’t want to be persuaded – use your time and energy in more constructive ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point trying to tell a loved one that it is not wise to do something because that will make them even more determined to do it. You cannot stop them from making mistakes, nor should you want to – it’s the best way to learn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There are so many interesting things going on in your neighbourhood at the moment, so why do you wish you were some place else? Why not stay where you are and put your heart and soul into what’s going on in the community? You’ll love it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can, if you wish, force others to do your bidding this weekend but it’s unlikely to do you any lasting good. The most sensible course of action is to meet friends and colleagues halfway so everyone feels they have a stake in the outcome.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to give up on your current work situation and go some place where you feel more appreciated but that’s a huge overreaction. Compared to most people you have got everything going for you. Stay where you are and work it out.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will need to keep your wits about you this weekend because the planets warn you will be a plaything for those who know how to push your emotional buttons. The more they say you must do one thing the more you must insist on doing the opposite!

