IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you need to decide whether to carry on with what you are doing or whether to end it and start again. It might be tempting to take the latter course but surely there is something worthwhile you can salvage?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A full moon in your sign suggests you will act out of character this week – you may even make a bit of a fool of yourself. Fortunately, no one will think any the worse of you for it. Maybe you should play the fool more often Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A lot of things are happening at the moment that you cannot make head nor tail of. Don’t worry, you are not the only one who is utterly confused. So much is changing, and so fast, that no one is entirely sure what is going on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more you get out and about now the more likely it is you will learn something to your advantage. Before the week is over you will have made friends with someone who shares your taste in the arts – and for exotic adventures!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to tell someone in a position of authority why you no longer respect them but the full moon warns the consequences could be dire. You know the old saying: If you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everyone is entitled to their opinion and it is of the utmost importance that you recognize and accept that. Don’t get upset just because someone says something you disagree with. Stay calm, stick to the facts and argue your side of the story.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are in an impulsive mood right now and if you are not careful you could fall out with someone you should be on good terms with. There is no point throwing away your friendship just because you don’t care for their methods.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must not let others dictate to you in any way, shape or form. Once they get the impression that you can be ordered about they will make your life a misery. Make sure they know that you are the boss, of your own life anyway.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you allow yourself to be talked into doing something you don’t want to do this week you will almost certainly regret it later on. There is no easy way to tell people that you can’t help them out. Just say No – and mean it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Relationships in general and affairs of the heart in particular must be handled with care over the next 24 hours. Don’t give someone the impression that they mean the world to you when, in reality, you can take or leave their friendship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some people insist on making huge dramas out of what are really quite minor crises and today’s full moon will make matters worse. On the home front especially, logic and common sense will be in short supply this week, so bring your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be a bit excitable this week but nothing bad will come of it. In fact this promises to be a rather good time for you, especially if you are planning a vacation for before the end of the year. Have something to look forward to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets you are in one of your wasteful moods, so watch what you spend. Yes, of course, you can still go out and have a good time but you don’t have to treat everyone you meet. Let someone else get the check for a change.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

