IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to be more “zen” in your attitude. Stop worrying about the weeks and the months that are beyond the horizon and focus on the here and now. Make each and every day a mini-masterpiece, and start afresh each and every morning.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Instead of blaming yourself for what other people say you’ve got wrong perhaps you should blame them for being too narrow in their thinking. Believe in yourself and in what you are doing this week. Whether or not others believe in it is irrelevant.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you feel that a certain course of action is right for you then go for it. Ignore those who say it cannot or should not be done – chances are they are jealous that they do not possess your level of self-belief. Shame them with your success.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be careful what you say as the new week begins because others may cut you out of their plans if they get the impression that you are being too negative. Sometimes you can be a bit too critical for your own good. Strive to stay positive.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you can usually trust is being obstructive and, of course, you are far from happy about it. But before you hit back try to work out why they are being so bloody-minded. Maybe it’s because they think it’s for your own good.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to get depressed but recent events have brought you down a bit. Now you must get your act together and get back out there into the big, bad world where there is so much competition and strife. You love it really!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Partners and loved ones may be a bit negative in their thinking today and it will annoy you that for each suggestion you come up with they have a ready-made reason not to proceed. But do you really need their help? Why not go it alone?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The harder you work the less you seem to get done at the moment, which is hugely frustrating. Chances are the planets are holding you back because you have overlooked a small but important detail. Find out what it is and deal with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you change something that does not appear to be working today you may regret it later in the week when the sun moves into your birth sign and you realize that it was fine all along. Try not to make life so hard for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Yes, certain people are gossiping about you but there is nothing you can do about it, and no logical reason why you should be concerned. Let’s face it, you are the kind of person who attracts all sorts of stories – a few of them may even be true!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t wait for a friend to ask for assistance: You can see they need help so make the first move. They may not want to be dependent on you but, on this occasion, it is clear they cannot cope on their own. Help them get back on their feet.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Once again you are worrying about something that is not worth the effort. Most likely someone in a position of authority has been giving you a hard time, but it’s no big deal, it’s just who and how they are, so let it wash over you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to be more skeptical, especially when dealing with people who act as if they know all the answers. It’s more likely they have just a little bit of knowledge but come across as being well informed. In other words, they’re all talk!

